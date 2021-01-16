University of Wyoming freshman forward Jeremiah Oden is the tallest healthy player on the Cowboys roster after Eoin Nelson and Hunter Thompson suffered injuries. The 6-foot-8, 180-pound Oden is often going up against players who are much heavier than him. Tyler Davis/UW
University of Wyoming freshman forward Jeremiah Oden, at 6-foot-8, 180-pounds, is often going up against players who are much heavier than him. He’s been learning to adapt on the court to his new role, as well as other challenges as they come. Tyler Davis/UW
LARAMIE – University of Wyoming freshman forward Jeremiah Oden hasn’t played center since he was about 10 years old. But, as he is finding out rather quickly in his rookie campaign in Laramie, desperate times call for desperate measures.
The Cowboys (7-4 overall, 1-3 Mountain West) were going to be thin inside from the season’s outset. The team’s tallest returning presence, 6-foot-10 redshirt junior forward Hunter Thompson, has played the majority of his career on the perimeter as a stretch forward. He is questionable for today’s game at Air Force (3-7, 1-5) after suffering an ankle injury against Boise State on Monday.