It wasn’t without suspense, but the University of Wyoming men's basketball team earned its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2015 on Sunday.
The Cowboys were one of the last four teams to make the field of 68, and will face Indiana in a First Four game Tuesday in Dayton, Ohio. The winner will advance to face Saint Mary's as a No. 12 seed Thursday in Portland, Oregon.
With CBS providing live look-ins to Laramie during its selection show, tension began to mount as UW was left out of the West, South and Midwest regions. The Pokes were then named to the East Region, the last to be unveiled, spurring an outpouring of joy at a watch party featuring players, coaches, administration and fans at the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center.
Wyoming was one of four Mountain West teams to make the tournament, along with Boise State, Colorado State and San Diego State.
“We knew it was going to be really close, based off what had happened in some of the conference tournaments over the last couple of days,” UW coach Jeff Linder said. “We knew we were going to be right there on that bubble, and thankfully the committee saw our body of work over the course of the season and recognized how good our conference was.
“I was a little worried when I saw Boise was a No. 8 seed, but then when Colorado State popped up as a No. 6 seed, I felt like our résumé isn't that much different than the other three (MW) teams whose names were called, so (I thought), 'Hopefully we can find a way to get into that 12-12 game in Dayton.’”
Other teams in UW’s region include: Baylor (1), Kentucky (2), Purdue (3), UCLA (4), Texas (6), Murray State (7), North Carolina (8), Marquette (9), San Francisco (10), Virginia Tech (11), Akron (13), Yale (14), Saint Peters (15) and Norfolk State (16).
Tuesday will be the first NCAA Tournament appearance for all of Wyoming’s players.
The Cowboys (25-8) appeared to be close to a lock when they rose to No. 22 in the polls roughly one month ago, but four losses in six games cast doubt on their postseason outlook. A victory over Fresno State in the regular-season finale and a MW quarterfinals win over UNLV helped push them over the hump and into the Big Dance.
“It was like a weight lifted off our shoulders,” sophomore forward Graham Ike said. “For the past week, we didn't know what it would look like for us. For us to be in now is super exciting, like a dream come true.”
The Cowboys haven’t had much time to scout their next opponent, but that will change in the coming days.
Indiana ranks in the top 40, according to both KenPom and NET ranking, and helped secure its place in the field with Big Ten tournament wins over Michigan and Illinois. Like UW with Ike, the Hoosiers have a formidable post presence in all-conference forward Trayce Jackson-Davis.
“We're going to start on that right away,” Linder said. “I've watched them some, with their big kid and how much the Big Ten plays through the post ... Knowing I have Graham, I've watched a lot of Big Ten basketball this year, just seeing how they did some things.
“It's such a quick turnaround, and having played at Dayton before, twice when I was at Boise State ... it's more about what you do. You have to figure out a few things in terms of what they do, but it's more about us — and that's how we treat all our games.”
This marks the Pokes’ first time to make the Big Dance as an at-large seed since 2002, when they won the regular-season Mountain West title. Wyoming’s 24 regular-season wins were the program’s most since the 1951-52 season.