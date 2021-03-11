LARAMIE – When it rains, it pours. And the name of Tuesday’s torrential downpour in normally temperate Las Vegas happened to be named Graham Ike.
The University of Wyoming’s freshman center spearheaded a historic offensive attack against San Jose State in the Mountain West Tournament opener, scoring a tournament freshman record 32 points as the eighth-seeded Cowboys set a program tournament scoring record in a 111-80 rout of the ninth-seeded Spartans.
UW (14-10) will now face top-seeded San Diego State in the quarterfinals. The Aztecs won both regular-season meetings with the Cowboys by a combined 57 points.
The Cowboys shot a scorching 59.7% from the field in Tuesday’s game, including 11-of-27 shooting from 3-point range. Freshman guard Xavier DuSell (19 points), redshirt junior guard Hunter Maldonado (17 points) and freshman guard Marcus Williams (15 points) joined Ike in double-figure scoring.
Maldonado and Williams also both nearly finished with triple-doubles, as Maldonado added nine rebounds and six assists, while Williams tallied 10 assists and six rebounds.
UW’s 111 points were the third-most in tournament history, and the 31-point margin of victory was tied for the second-largest in tournament history.
“We just found the open man,” said Ike, who was playing in just his 11th game of the season following major knee surgery his senior year of high school. “Whether it be a two, a three or two a dump off or even a layup, we were just out there playing hard, just making the right reads.”
Tuesday’s matchup started off as a track meet, as the teams combined to score a tournament-record 104 first-half points. San Jose State (5-16), playing in its first game since Feb. 21 following a pause due to COVID-19 issues, showed little signs of rust, scoring 45 points on just under 55% shooting from the field. The Cowboys and Spartans were supposed to play two games in late February in Laramie, but the matchups were canceled.
While defense was at a premium in the early goings of the contest, the Cowboys were able to counter every Spartan offensive jab with Ike and surrounding shooters. Ike scored 21 points in the first half, already setting a career-high in points. UW made six first-half 3-pointers, including three from DuSell, who finished with five overall. The Cowboys shot 64.7% from the field over the game’s first 20 minutes.
“We did what we needed to do. We executed the game plan,” UW coach Jeff Linder said. “And that’s all you can ask for. You can only take the game that’s in front of you, the defense that’s in front of you.”
The Cowboys clamped down defensively in the second half, holding the previously red-hot Spartans to just 30.3% shooting from the field, all while keeping their own offensive rolling. UW led by as many as 36 points late in the game.
The only contentious moment of the second half occurred less than six minutes into the period, when San Jose State’s Ralph Agee was ejected for apparently kicking Ike in the crotch as he lay on the floor.
Other than that, there was little question as to what the result on the court would be.
“We just had to say that we can’t get complacent (defensively),” Ike said. “We just have to keep getting stops and keep getting kills on the defensive end, and make sure that we keep talking over ball screens and we’re in the gaps and just keep playing hard. That’s it.”
Ike’s performance was another positive sign of growth in the Colorado native, who was outplayed by Utah State’s star big man Neemias Queta last week, but has since rebounded with a 17-point performance against UNLV in the regular season finale and in Tuesday’s masterful game. Queta held Ike to just two points on 1-of-6 shooting.
Linder has long been a fan of Ike, dating back to his time as Northern Colorado’s coach. Ike’s offensive skill is rare to be sure, but above all else, Linder can’t help but appreciate the big man’s effort and soul.
“You can’t put a price on what’s inside him. His heart, man,” Linder said. “As smart a player as he is, his heart and his pride … He got his butt kicked by Queta, and he came back the next day like, ‘Coach, I got my butt kicked. You know what? It’s not going to happen again.’
“Since that time … he’s kind of been a man on a mission.”
The Cowboys face a much steeper challenge on Wednesday, taking on a San Diego State (20-4) team that has won 11 games in a row and is ranked 19th in the Associated Press poll.
In their regular season meetings at Viejas Arena in late January, the Cowboys were outmatched in nearly every facet, allowing the Aztecs to shoot better than 55% in each game. while shooting 30% and 43.3% in the first and second games, respectively.
There’s reason for optimism in Linder’s locker room, though, as the Cowboys are at full strength for the first time in months, having gotten Kenny Foster and Eoin Nelson back in the fold following what were thought to be season-ending injuries.
Taking down the might Aztecs will be a tough task, but it’s one Linder thinks his squad is ready for.
“I think (losing to them handily) really helped our guys. Now, how much is it going to help (Wednesday)? I’m not sure,” Linder said. “But I do know this, we’re a whole hell of a lot better right now than we were back then.”
WYOMING 111, SAN JOSE ST. 80
San Jose State: Agee 4-6 2-2 10, Mendoza 3-7 0-0 8, Moore 5-15 2-3 15, Washington 5-18 7-7 18, Smith 1-1 0-0 2, Dalcourt 3-5 0-0 8, Ofoegbu 1-1 3-5 5, Courtney 0-1 0-0 0, Clarkin 3-5 0-0 6, Lacewell 3-7 1-1 8, Dhallwal 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 28-66 15-18 80.
Wyoming: Ike 12-14 8-10 32, Williams 6-10 3-5 15, Marble II 2-5 2-2 7, Maldonado 7-12 3-3 17, DuSell 6-8 2-2 19, Jeffries 3-7 0-0 8, Foster 1-4 2-2 5, Thompson 3-7 0-0 8, Oden 0-0 0-0 0, Nelson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 40-67 20-24 111.
Halftime: UW 59, SJSU 45. 3-pointers: SJSU 9-20 (Moore 3-5, Mendoza 2-2, Dalcourt 2-3, Lacewell 1-3, Washington 1-6, Clarkin 0-1); UW 11-27 (DuSell 5-7, Thompson 2-5, Jeffries 2-6, Marble II 1-2, Foster 1-4, Williams 0-1, Maldonado 0-2). Rebounds: SJSU 34 (Washington 4, Dalcourt 4); UW 37 (Maldonado 9, Ike 8). Assists: SJSU 15 (Moore 6, Washington 6); UW 22 (Williams 10). Turnovers: SJSU 10 (Three with 2); UW 4 (Four with 1). Blocks: SJSU 0; UW 4 (Ike 2). Steals: SJSU 2 (Moore, Washington); UW 8 (Williams 7). Total fouls: SJSU 20; UW 20. Ejected: SJSU (Agee).