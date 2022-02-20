LARAMIE – Coming off a midweek setback at New Mexico, the University of Wyoming rode a prolific performance from the nation’s top scoring duo to a bounce-back victory Saturday afternoon at Arena-Auditorium.
Senior guard Hunter Maldonado and sophomore forward Graham Ike combined for 56 points, powering the No. 22-ranked Cowboys past Air Force 75-67.
Maldonado finished with 29 points, seven rebounds, eight assists and one steal, while Ike had 27 points on 11-of-11 shooting to go along with 12 boards and a block.
“At some point, they have to pick their poison between doubling me and Graham, or staying out there and letting us go one-on-one,” Maldonado said. “A lot of shots were falling for us. I didn’t know Graham was 11 for 11 ... When you shoot over 10 shots, that usually doesn’t happen.
“As you can see, great players make great plays. I have to shout out all my teammates, because they’re the ones that made everything happen.”
Added Ike: “We were just taking our time in the paint, reading the defense and seeing how they were going to play us. If they were going to choke, we were going to make the right play. If they weren’t, we were just going to go one-on-one and see where that takes us.”
By getting back in the win column, the Pokes (22-4 overall, 11-2 Mountain West) stayed just a half-game back of Boise State for first-place in the Mountain West.
“It was huge for our confidence,” Ike said. “It just shows how together we are as a team, not to get away from each other and bicker with each other, but to stay together ... Things happen sometimes. We just have to move on as a team and stay together as one unit.”
After a back-and-forth start, UW created some separation midway through the first half, scoring eight consecutive points to pull ahead 28-15. The Cowboys started to cool off, however, and Air Force took advantage.
UW – which started out shooting 11 of 15 from the field – missed 9 of its last 10 first-half attempts, as the Falcons cut their deficit to four with an 11-2 run heading into the break.
Air Force (10-15, 3-11) remained competitive after halftime, tying the game at 46-46 with just under 11 minutes remaining. UW regained momentum down the stretch, however, and led by at least three possessions for the final 3½ minutes.
A turning point in the game happened around the 7-minute mark of the second half, as Maldonado stole a pass, finished a layup through a foul and knocked down the ensuing free throw to stretch the Pokes’ lead to six. Another occurred about 3 minutes later, when sophomore guard Brendan Wenzel put back an offensive rebound to widen the gap to eight.
Both plays sent a crowd of 8,312, UW’s largest since 2015, into a frenzy.
“Maldo’s steal that led to an and-1 was a huge play, and then Wenzel’s play was a big-time winning play,” Cowboys coach Jeff Linder said. “That’s the difference between winning and losing. When you have the fans and students, and have the Double-A rocking like the old Dome of Doom, now you get the energy of the crowd behind you and you find a way to get stops.”
UW struggled from behind the 3-point line, going 3 of 17 from deep. Fortunately for the Cowboys, they made up for these misses by shooting 68.8% on 2-point attempts.
Air Force shot 44.1 % for the day, connecting on 9 of 19 3-point attempts, with Lucas Moerman knocking down three triples on his way to a team-high 15 points. The Pokes made an impact in other ways on the defensive end, though, forcing a pair of shot clock violations and holding the Falcons scoreless for two minutes or longer on seven occasions.
“That type of offense you play against maybe once a year,” Linder said. “There are teams that try different concepts or run plays that are similar, but coach (Sundance) Wicks did a really good job with the scout. He really broke it down in terms of what concepts and actions gave us problems in the first game, and I think we did a good job of making some adjustments from game one.
“As I tell our guys all the time, you just can’t overreact. Every now and then you’re going to give up a back cut for a layup, but over the course of the game, you aren’t going to lose that way.”
UW returns to action Wednesday at Colorado State in a Border War matchup filled with MW title implications. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. in Fort Collins, Colorado.
WYOMING 75, AIR FORCE 67
Air Force: Moerman 6-7 0-0 15, Walker 7-19 0-0 14, Heidbreder 4-7 2-2 11, Taylor 2-10 3-4 9, Octave 3-7 0-2 8, Jackson 3-7 1-1 7, Mills 1-1 0-0 3, Vander Zwaag 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 26-59 6-9 67
Wyoming: Maldonado 9-17 10-11 29, Ike 11-11 5-7 27, Jeffries 2-6 2-2 7, Wenzel 1-4 2-2 4, Oden 0-1 2-2 2, DuSell 2-9 0-0 5, Thompson 0-0 1-2 1, Reynolds 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 25-49 22-26 75
Halftime: UW 30, AFA 26. 3-pointers: AFA 9-19 (Moerman 3-4, Taylor 2-3, Octave 2-4, Mills 1-1, Heidbreder 1-3, Walker 0-2, Jackson 0-2); UW 3-17 (Maldonado 1-1, Jeffries 1-5, DuSell 1-6, Oden 0-1, Reynolds 0-1, Wenzel 0-3). Rebounds: AFA 28 (Moerman 6, Taylor 6); UW 32 (Ike 12). Assists: AFA 10 (Taylor 5); UW 11 (Maldonado 8). Turnovers: AFA 9 (Moerman 3); UW 8 (Maldonado 4, Ike 4). Blocks: AFA 2 (Moerman 2); UW 2 (Ike, DuSell). Steals: AFA 2 (Heidbreder, Taylor); UW 1 (Maldonado). Team fouls: AFA 26; UW 13. Fouled out: AFA (Moerman, Jackson)
Attendance: 8,312.