LARAMIE – The 2020-21 college basketball season has been tough on every team across America. University of Wyoming coach Jeff Linder can only imagine what it’s been like for his coaching peer on the opposing sidelines this week, University of New Mexico coach Paul Weir.
The Lobos (5-11 overall, 1-11 Mountain West) have had one of the more bizarre seasons in memory. Due to local health and safety guidelines in Albuquerque, the team has not played a single game at its home arena this season. Instead, the team has played “home games” in Houston, Lubbock, Texas, St. George, Utah, and now at the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado, where the Cowboys (10-9, 4-8) and Lobos will square off twice this week.
Eating food in hotel rooms on every road trip is bound to wear on all college basketball teams. But for New Mexico, it’s the same routine for home games as well. No returning to the confines and comfort of your own bed, room or home. Just more living out of suitcases.
If he’s being honest, Linder can’t help but admire the persistence the Lobos have shown.
“Like ‘Where in the World is Carmen San Diego?’ It’s like ‘Where in the World is Paul Weir?’” Linder said. “For them just to be doing what they’re doing. … For them to have four months of not being around your family and your kids. I mean, I don’t know how you really do it. In a lot of ways. It’s not fair to them.”
UW redshirt junior guard Hunter Maldonado, a native of Colorado Springs himself, is looking forward to an unlikely second homecoming this season, as the Cowboys played at Air Force in mid-January. He thinks he will be able to see family this week, a luxury not afforded to Lobo players despite being “at home.”
“They’re a tough team. Doing what they’re doing is tough,” Maldonado said. “That’s hard for (several) months in a row. I definitely respect them for doing it.”
It will have been nearly two weeks since the Cowboys themselves last took the court, as their scheduled series with Utah State last week was postponed. Losers of four in a row to Mountain West contenders San Diego State and Colorado State, UW is in need of a literal rebound against a New Mexico team that is among the best rebounding teams in the conference (39.6 rebounds per game, second in MW).
Every game is seemingly on the fence these days, with postponements happening at a more frequent rate than players and coaches would like. New Mexico’s scheduled series against Colorado State last week was postponed, like the Cowboys’ matchups with the Aggies was.
It’s tough being to be on edge as each and every game day approaches, but at this point, all Maldonado and his teammates can do is practice as if the games will happen and hope for the best.
“You don’t want to think it’s not going to happen and they’re going to happen,” Maldonado said. “If they do get canceled, (at least) you were ready.”
The recent time off was a chance for players to recharge for a few days, Linder said, and when practice did reconvene, much of the focus was on them as opposed to upcoming opponents.
One of the UW players looking to get back on track this week is freshman guard Marcus Williams, who is averaging just 12.3 points per game over his last four contests, including a pair of single-digit efforts. During his last game, an eight-point outing against Colorado State, Williams had a stomach bug, Linder said, due to something he ate prior to the game.
Beyond the bug, Williams is also now the focus of every defense UW faces. There is enough tape on him to know that he is the cog that makes the Cowboys churn. Williams isn’t sneaking up on anyone any more.
“I just think he’s seen how hard it is when you’re the focal point of the other team’s scouting report, when you’re the first guy on the first page,” Linder said. “Being an 18-year-old freshman, and a really young 18-year-old freshman, a lot of these things have hit him pretty quickly. And so for him, it’s just kind of learning while he goes.”