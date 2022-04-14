LARAMIE – Following a weekend in which a trio of Pac-12 transfer announcements generated local and national excitement about the University of Wyoming men’s basketball program, the Cowboys made the good news official Wednesday.
The Pokes welcomed USC teammates Ethan Anderson and Max Agbonkpolo and UCLA’s Jake Kyman to the team, while also introducing preferred walk-on Nathanial Talich from Cheyenne Central.
Anderson, Agbonkpolo and Kyman’s commitments last Friday and Saturday put Wyoming at the center of the weekend’s college basketball discussion, with CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein and FOX Sports Radio’s Doug Gottlieb among those who chimed in on the additions. The former AAU teammates were all on campus last week, and left Laramie committed to the Cowboys.
UW coach Jeff Linder says his coaching staff played a key part in landing the trio, as well as his returning players, “who did a tremendous job on the visit and really opened their arms and made them feel welcomed. That’s not the norm, and not necessarily always the case at this level.”
Linder, who began hopping on Zoom calls with the recruits as soon as they entered the transfer portal, said the Cowboys presented the recruits with statistics and video that highlighted why they could be successful at Wyoming. The Pokes’ facilities also provided them a boost while competing against a handful of high-level programs.
“You have all the things here at Wyoming to be successful,” Linder said. “When you come here on a visit, our facilities are just as nice as the facilities at UCLA and USC – if not maybe nicer. When you go over to the (High Altitude Performance Center) and you see the training table, the nutrition center, the barbershop, all those things, people are blown away. I think they expect something a little different when they come to Laramie.
“They think maybe the horses are still going to be coming down main street, and it’s going to be dirt roads. Then they get here, and it’s completely different than what they thought. … These guys had a lot of schools recruiting them, and a lot of really good programs. How you differentiate yourself is you have to show them what’s real. That’s what they recognized, that real recognizes real, and they’re at a place where they’re going to get coached every day. That’s what those guys want.”
The three transfer pickups all rank among the five highest-rated signees the program has had during the recruiting service area, according to 247sports, with Agbonkpolo ranking No. 1 on the list.
Wyoming’s success last season, which included an NCAA Tournament appearance and the program’s highest winning percentage since 1988, added to the allure of joining the Cowboys. The coaching staff was upfront that no roles were being promised, only the opportunity to play on a competitive team and continue to grow over their last two years of college eligibility.
“That shows you a lot about them,” Linder said. “Coming from living in Southern California their whole life, the sun, the beach, the girls, there’s a lot of things that come with Southern California. They know they’re coming here for basketball.
“All three are great students, they’ll have their degrees from USC and UCLA, so they’re like all the other guys I’ve got in that locker room right now. They just really fit in, and they saw that. They know, coming to Laramie, they’re coming here to capitalize. This is a basketball decision. They’ll continue to do what they need to academically, but they recognize they have two years left, and they want to do as much as they can basketball-wise – and they want to win.”
One more year?
With the three incoming transfers becoming official, the Cowboys have no more scholarships remaining for the upcoming season.
That could change, depending on whether all-conference point guard Hunter Maldonado decides to turn pro. For now, though, there’s optimism that Maldonado could return for one last season.
“He’s going through the (NBA Draft) process, and we’ll see what the process brings, but he’s here with us every day,” Linder said. “I know he’s excited about the guys we’re bringing in, and excited about the things we can do with those guys.”
The right fit
In addition to the incoming recruits, Linder also discussed his recent contract extension Wednesday.
Given the Cowboys’ massive turnaround over the past two years, with UW winning eight more games this season than it did during the two years before his arrival combined, it would seem natural that high-level programs will come calling for Linder’s services in the near future. After watching Mark Few take Gonzaga from a mid-major to a national powerhouse over the past two decades, however, he also knows the importance of finding the right fit – something he’s confident he’s found in Laramie.
“This is a place I want to be,” Linder said. “It’s not like I’m sitting here looking for the next job. A lot of jobs, it has a lot to do with fit. I’ve always thought this place fits me – the school, the conference, the community, where we live. I have four kids. My oldest goes to school here at the University of Wyoming, my other three go to school at the high school, elementary and middle school, so I have them all over the place. It’s a great place to raise kids.
“My thing is, as long as the administration shows they’re willing to continue to invest in the program and continue to make the program better, I learned from Mark Few. That’s why he stayed at Gonzaga when he had a lot of opportunities to go to other places. The university continued to make the program better, and didn’t just say, ‘Hey, this is what it is.’ As long as the university continues to show and the administration shows this is important, and wants to continue to invest in a good product, I’m not looking to go anywhere else.”
Scouting report
Here is what Linder had to say on each of the four student-athletes who will be joining the program this summer.
Ethan Anderson: “He’s just a really good guard. He’s 6-foot-1, 210 pounds. He probably needs to lose a few pounds, but when he walks in, coach Bohl is going to be trying to steal him over to the football field. He’s built like an NFL running back. He has a lot of size and a lot of burst. He’s a guy I’m really excited to start working with, especially playing in the pick-and-roll.
“He’s a guy that really takes the pressure off Maldo and those other guys, in terms of his ability to guard the smaller guards in our league. When you have to go up against a Jaelen House at New Mexico, (having) a guy that can really sit down and guard smaller guards really takes pressure off us and allows us to be that much better defensively.”
Max Agbonkpolo: “When I saw him play in high school, he was a top-75 player in the country, and he reminded me so much of Chandler Hutchison, who I recruited at Boise State. From a similar background, a similar area, they move the same way. I thought he was a guy that had a chance, with his talent, to legitimately be an NBA player.
“He’s had some injuries, and the other thing, too, is two years of COVID in California was a lot different than two years of COVID in Wyoming and some other places in the country. It was a lot more restrictive in terms of some of the things they could do, which might’ve hurt their development a little bit. But Max is a guy that, from a talent standpoint, he’s as talented as anybody in the Mountain West.”
Jake Kyman: “He’s just a really good basketball player. He had a really good freshman year, then Johnny Juzang transfers from Kentucky to UCLA. Now you’re sitting there with Juzang, (Jules) Bernard, (Jaime) Jaquez (Jr.). It wasn’t like he was playing on a bad team and sitting behind bums. He was sitting behind some NBA guys and playing on a Final Four team.
“Some people might think he’s just a shooter, but he’s a player. He has great feel, he can play the ball screens, and he allows us to space the floor – especially when you lose a guy like Drake (Jeffries), who made (94) threes last year. When he shoots the ball, you feel like it’s going in every time he shoots it. He just has a really high IQ.”
Nathanial Talich: “He has brown and gold in his blood, with his family and having gone to school here. I think this is a place where he’s always wanted to play. His grandfather’s name is on the floor, and I’m excited for him to have the opportunity. He’s been over here a couple times and is quite familiar with the Double-A. He’s just excited for the opportunity, and that’s my thing with walk-ons. I’ve had a lot of them play for me.
“At Boise State, we had Jeff Elorriaga and Rob Heyer that both started on NCAA Tournament teams that were walk-ons. At UNC, (we had) the ultimate walk-on with Jonah Radebaugh. Matt Johnson was a walk-on, and Trent Harris was a walk-on, so they know I have a track record of, if you’re good enough – it doesn’t matter if you’re a walk-on or a scholarship player – you’re going to play. It’s their job to make it to where I do play them, but they’re a big part. They’ve played a huge role in my success, and with the team, too. That’s the beauty of Wyoming – you can find some good walk-ons and guys that can help you.”
