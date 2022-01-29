AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – After watching a double-digit lead slip away in the final minutes at Air Force, it was the hometown kid that saved the day for the University of Wyoming on Friday.
Colorado Springs prodict Hunter Maldonado – who starred at Vista Ridge High, roughly 15 miles from the Falcons’ Clune Arena – had a swarm of supporters in attendance behind the UW bench. He sent them into a frenzy at the final buzzer.
Following a game-tying 3-pointer by Air Force senior guard A.J. Walker, Maldonado received a handoff in the backcourt with less than seven seconds remaining, drove the length of the floor past two Falcons defenders and kissed a layup high off the glass as time expired to lift the Cowboys to a 63-61 victory.
“It was a special ending,” Maldonado said. “I think this is the most people I’ve ever had come watch me. They came down pretty much in full force, but with COVID, not a lot of people have been able to come see me. It was definitely special, and something I’m going to remember for the rest of my life.”
Added UW coach Jeff Linder: “I just told Maldo to get as far down the floor as possible, knowing we have shooters in the corner and (Jeremiah Oden) and Graham (Ike), who can create offensive rebounds,” UW coach Jeff Linder said. “We did a good job of getting it in, and Maldo had some momentum. That’s why we had him take the ball out of bounds, because he’d have some momentum coming downhill. We work on that shot ... and it was good to see it go in.”
UW (16-3 overall, 5-1 Mountain West) had built an 11-point advantage – its largest lead of the game – with less than eight minutes remaining, but an untimely scoring drought and hot shooting by the Falcons (10-9, 3-5) turned a potential double-digit win into a nail-biter.
Walker, who finished with a team-high 18 points, knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers in the final 70 seconds to tie the game before Maldonado’s heroics. Freshman guards Jake Heidbreder and Ethan Taylor also scored in double figures for Air Force, adding 14 and 12 points, respectively.
Despite their late success from long range, however, the Falcons were far from their typical selves in terms of shooting the deep ball.
They entered the game shooting 36.8% from behind the 3-point line, 39th nationally, with their 41.1% of points off threes being the ninth-most in the country. Air Force shot just 5 of 20 from deep Friday, and missed its first nine attempts of the second half.
“It was a big point of emphasis,” Linder said. “Especially with the way they’re shooting it over the last five games, a big part of what we wanted to do was minimize the 3-point attempts and make sure certain guys shot it.
“Our fives, they did a good job of protecting the paint and baiting them into shooting. Between (big men Lucas) Moerman and Nikc Jackson, they went 1-for-11 between the two of them. They made a couple tough ones down the stretch, but we did a tremendous job.”
Maldonado poured in a game-high 31 points to lead UW, while dishing out four assists and grabbing five rebounds. Ike was the only other Cowboy to score in double figures, adding 10 points and nine boards in 23 minutes.
One major point of emphasis for the Pokes was winning the battle on the glass. They succeeded in doing so, out-rebounding Air Force 36-25, with 11 more offensive boards than their opponent.
Sophomore forward Jeremiah Oden was a big part of this effort, pulling down eight boards to go along with nine points.
“It was a really good team effort,” Linder said. “We talked about winning the battle on the glass. We won the battle plus-three at Boise, and to turn around and be plus-11 here with 15 offensive rebounds ... those are the type of things you need on the road.
“You’re never going to play your best on the road in this league. It’s hard, and you just have to find ways to win games.”
UW will returns to action at 6 p.m. Monday night at the Arena-Auditorium, when Border War rival Colorado State comes to town.
WYOMING 63, AIR FORCE 61
Wyoming: Maldonado 9-19 13-19 31, Ike 4-11 2-3 10, Oden 4-6 1-1 9, Jeffries 2-7 2-2 7, Wenzel 1-4 1-2 4, DuSell 1-4 0-0 2, Thompson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 21-52 19-27 63
Air Force: Walker 8-13 0-0 18, Heidbreder 5-7 3-3 14, Taylor 5-7 2-5 12, Octave 2-3 0-0 4, Moerman 1-6 0-1 3, Jackson 2-6 1-2 6, Vander Zwaag 1-2 0-0 2, Mills 1-1 0-0 2, Murphy 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 25-46 6-11 61
Halftime: UW 33, AFA 30. 3-pointers: UW 2-16 (Wenzel 1-4, Jeffries 1-6, Maldonado 0-1, Oden 0-1, Thompson 0-1, DuSell 0-3); AFA 5-20 (Walker 2-5, Heidbreder 1-1, Jackson 1-5, Moerman 1-6, Taylor 0-1, Octave 0-1, Vander Zwaag 0-1). Rebounds: UW 36 (Ike 9, Oden 8); AFA 25 (Jackson 7). Assists: UW 5 (Maldonado 4); AFA 10 (Taylor 6). Turnovers: UW 13 (Ike 6); AFA 13 (Three with 3). Blocks: UW 0; AFA 4 (Jackson 2). Steals: UW 3 (Wenzel 2); AFA 4 (Octave 2). Team fouls: UW 18; AFA 25. Fouled out: AFA 1 (Moerman)
Attendance: 1,702.