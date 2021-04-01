20210304-spts-KwaneMarbleII
Sophomore guard Kwane Marble II has entered the transfer portal after two seasons with the University of Wyoming men’s basketball team. Marble averaged 8.8 points per game over the two seasons. Kyle Spradley/UW

Former University of Wyoming guard Kwane Marble II has announced his commitment to Loyola Marymount University on Wednesday, just three days after entering the NCAA’s transfer portal.

Marble will be reuniting with former University of Wyoming head coach Allen Edwards, who was hired as an assistant coach with the program shortly after being fired following the Cowboys' 2019 season. 

The sophomore started in 24 games over two seasons with the Cowboys and averages 8.8 points per game during that span. 

