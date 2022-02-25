LARAMIE – Each week, University of Wyoming beat writer Josh Criswell will offer his take on the current status of each Mountain West basketball team. Here are this week’s power rankings:
1. Boise State (Last week: 1)
Thanks to late missed free throws by San Diego State and a fortunate foul call in the final seconds, the Broncos escaped a collapse Tuesday night – solidifying their regular-season championship hopes in the process. Boise State holds a 1½-game lead over Wyoming and Colorado State for first-place in the conference, and will wrap up an outright MW title with wins in its final three games.
2. Wyoming (Last week: 2)
It’s been a rough past week-and-a-half for the Cowboys, who have lost two of their past three games after starting out 10-1 in MW play. Despite recent setbacks against New Mexico and CSU, though, Wyoming still finds itself in the league title hunt.
The Pokes will secure the No. 1 seed if they and Colorado State win out, creating a rare situation where Cowboys Nation could be cheering for the Rams in their regular-season finale against the Broncos.
3. Colorado State (Last week: 3)
Colorado State got dominated by UNLV over the weekend, but outside of that, the Rams have been among the hottest teams in the conference since their Jan. 31 overtime loss to UW. They’ve won six of their past seven games, and picked up a 61-55 victory over the Pokes on Wednesday to keep their hopes of a No. 1 seed alive. CSU will need to win out, while having UW suffer at least one more loss and Boise State lose to either Nevada or UNLV.
4. San Diego State (Last week: 4)
The Aztecs can’t help but wonder, “What could have been?” after allowing victory to slip from their grasp at Boise State this week. San Diego State’s defense was elite once again, as it has been for the bulk of the season, but offensive futility and missed opportunities resulted in a 58-57 defeat. The Aztecs will be playing to bolster their hopes of an NCAA Tournament at-large bid between now and next Saturday, and any more slip-ups could be the difference between an invite to the Big Dance and being NIT-bound.
5. UNLV (Last week: 5)
With games remaining against Boise State and Wyoming, UNLV has a chance to throw a wrench into someone’s championship hopes. The Rebels have won three straight, including a 72-51 rout of CSU, with MW-leading scorer Bryce Hamilton averaging 21.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists during this stretch. It would take them winning out and some significant help, but they still have an outside shot at a top-four finish.
6. Fresno State (Last week: 6)
Fresno State still finds itself as a top-70 team in terms of KenPom and NET ranking, but a four-game losing streak heading into Tuesday’s win over Air Force has the Bulldogs slipping toward the bottom half of the standings. Fresno State is 0-5 against the top four teams in the league after a loss to SDSU over the weekend.
7. Utah State (Last week: 7)
A series of close losses have kept Utah State in the top 50 of KenPom’s rankings, which is higher than both UW and Fresno State. Regardless, the fact of the matter remains that the Aggies have had a nightmare closing out quality teams. They stomped SDSU in San Diego two weeks back, but also have four losses by five points or less against Wyoming, CSU and Boise State.
8. Nevada (Last week: 9)
The Wolf Pack have been one of the bigger disappointments in the MW this season. After being picked to finish third and receiving a pair of first-place votes in the league’s preseason poll, they were never a factor in the conference title race, and currently sit in eighth place. Nevada did recently string together a three-game winning streak, but that ended Tuesday at home against UNLV.
9. New Mexico (Last week: 8)
What a difference one week can make. The Lobos stunned then-No. 22 Wyoming at The Pit on Feb. 15, but they’ve proceeded to lose their last three games by an average of 18.7 points. This includes an embarrassing double-digit defeat at the hands of San Jose State, which didn’t have a conference win up until that point.
10. Air Force (Last week: 10)
Air Force’s skid stretched to seven games Tuesday with a 65-40 beatdown by Fresno State. The Falcons are averaging just 57.3 points per game since their last win on Jan. 25.
11. San Jose State (Last week: 11)
San Jose State notched its first conference win of the season on Sunday with a 71-55 victory over New Mexico, marking the first time since Dec. 3 that the Spartans have held an opponent under 60 points. Even more impressive, they did so against the third-highest scoring team in the MW.