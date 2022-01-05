LARAMIE – With nine of the first 14 conference games of the men’s basketball season being postponed due to COVID-19 concerns, and several women’s programs dealing with similar issues, the Mountain West is discussing its next step.
According to University of Wyoming athletics director Tom Burman, the conference has held multiple lengthy meetings to discuss recent developments related to the Omicron variant, which has caused a spike in coronavirus cases nationwide.
Both the Cowboys and Cowgirls basketball teams were forced to postpone games this week due to COVID concerns within their program. Late Tuesday afternoon, the MW announced the Cowboys’ game at Fresno State, which was slated for Saturday evening was postponed.
“(It’s) not strictly focused on rescheduling, but just protocol and how we adjust to new CDC guidelines,” Burman said of meetings with the MW. “The NCAA may have some new guidelines coming out we are hearing, so we don’t know. There are debates about how local department of health, county department of health (and) state department of health issues fit into this myriad of decision-making process.
“It’s complicated, but rescheduling games is going to be very, very difficult. I’m assuming there will be more cancellations coming in the following weeks, and I would bet just about everything I own that all the games will not be rescheduled. That’s not really possible once you look at the schedules.”
With the rescheduling of all postponed games appearing unlikely, Burman believes the best course of action is to leave such decisions into the hands of the conference. Per MW policy, games that cannot be rescheduled will be ruled as a no contest.
“What I’m proposing is we turn it over to the league and allow them to start the process of trying to figure out how to reschedule,” Burman said. “It’s not going to make everybody happy, but if you have ADs and coaches in the middle of it, we are extremely self-serving and cannot really take our hats off like we should be able to and do it in the best interest of all 11 members.”
Early issues could benefit UW in long run
After not having to cancel a game all fall, Wyoming has been involved in multiple postponements in the past few days.
The Cowgirls – who split their first two conference tests at San Diego State and UNLV – were forced to call off this week’s games against Boise State and San Jose State, and are set to return to the court Sunday at home against Fresno State following a nine-day pause.
The Cowboys, who have yet to play a league game after postponements against Boise State and Nevada, have not played since Dec. 25.
Despite these setbacks, however, there could be a silver lining for both programs.
Recent developments have led to a university-wide increase in booster shots for vaccinated student-athletes, who might not have felt the need to do so until now. There is also optimism that experiencing COVID pauses at the start of the conference schedule could result in less issues down the stretch of the regular season and into postseason play.
“That’s my hope,” Burman said. “I’m looking at it saying, ‘Alright, if we miss some games here and get some kids positive – as long as none of them are ill and nothing bad happens – there could be a little silver lining in this.’ The good news is we’ve had more and more kids recently who have chosen to get boosted, and we weren’t having much luck with the boosters in our student-athletes across the board.
“They weren’t getting games canceled in the fall, and kids weren’t getting sick. They were hearing about it, but they weren’t experiencing it. Now they’re starting to experience it, so we’re getting more and more to choose to get the booster, which in the long run will help.”
Delayed postponement against Boise State explained
Chaos surrounded what was supposed to be the Cowboys’ Mountain West opener last Saturday against Boise State, with the game being postponed less than 30 minutes before tipoff.
The Broncos had tested and were not experiencing issues after playing Fresno State, which has postponed its last two games, on Dec. 28. On the morning of the game, though, several Boise State players did not feel well.
A lack of communication early on, as well as delay on guidance from the department of health in Idaho, resulted in the game being called off minutes before the scheduled 2 p.m. start time – and after many UW fans had traveled through icy roads and winter weather conditions on their way to Laramie.
“What they should’ve probably done was immediately call us, and we should’ve immediately got testing kits to them, so that dragged on a little longer than it should’ve,” Burman said. “The real delay in the whole thing is once they took their tests, they had to get a hold of somebody back in Idaho with the department of health to understand the requirements of the Idaho guidelines as it relates to contact tracing. They were hoping because they had some kids who were vaccinated but not boosted, they would get some flexibility. They did not.”
Getting in touch with someone with answers during the New Year’s weekend was difficult.
“We were hopeful there would be a way to play, so we didn’t want to just cancel the game in the morning,” Burman said. “Both us and Boise were hopeful. Boise had spent $40,000 to get here, so they didn’t want to just say there’s no way to play until they got the final verdict from their department of health. It was a long drawn out process.”
With the nature of COVID protocols, Burman notes there’s a fine line to draw between avoiding last-minute cancellations and preventing potentially unnecessary postponements.
“I guess if we want to ensure that doesn’t happen again, we’re just going to have more cancellations,” he said. “What would’ve happened was, Boise is exposed by a team three days before. Even though they’re testing clean, we think some are going to test positive, so we’re going to shut it down. That’s really going to shut you down. You’re betting on the future.
“I don’t know that there’s a great answer. This Nevada game (scheduled for Tuesday), it was pretty clear we weren’t going to have seven kids who were not positive or quarantined due to contact tracing. As soon as that became clear, we went ahead and just made the decision to not go to Nevada. I guess Boise could’ve made that decision in advance, but I think they truly thought they were going to be able to play.”
No changes in policy for now
Despite a recent increase in COVID cases, Wyoming does not have any plans to adjust its mask policy or limit attendance for home games at Arena-Auditorium. Currently, fans are recommended to wear face coverings, but are not required to do so.
If the department of health or university advise otherwise down the road, Burman says the athletic department is open to any discussions.
“We advise you to wear a mask, but obviously most of our fan base chooses not to,” Burman said. “In Wyoming, I don’t think it matters where you go, you’re not seeing the number of masks as you would when you travel around the country. I don’t have any intention at this point to change that.
“I’m one of the people who believe if you come to a game, there is some assumed risk. You can wear a mask if you want, but you don’t have to, and we’ll do the best we can to provide a good experience for you. Now, if things get really bad in Wyoming and the department of health and the university tell us we need to talk about something different, we’re obviously going to talk. We care about the safety and well-being of our fan base, our students and our players.”
While UW isn’t changing any policies at the moment, the athletic department did take a proactive step recently in terms of testing.
Typically, vaccinated student-athletes are only tested if they are experiencing symptoms or have been in close contact with an individual who has tested positive. Due to the sheer number of positive tests as of late, however, all members of both the men’s and women’s basketball program were recently tested for COVID-19.
“Once we feel like the fire is burning, we’re going to go ahead and test,” Burman said. “It could backfire a little bit, but that’s the right thing to do for the next opponent you play.”