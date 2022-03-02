LARAMIE – Three losses in the past five games have stirred a sense of urgency for the University of Wyoming, but the Cowboys say their confidence hasn’t taken a hit as they attempt to close the regular-season strong and cement their place in the NCAA Tournament field.
With less than 48 hours between Monday’s loss to San Diego State and tonight’s tipoff at UNLV, the Pokes have no choice but to turn the page quickly.
“We can’t think about it too long, because we have to turn right back around,” UW coach Jeff Linder said. “We have to practice (Tuesday) morning, catch a bus down to Denver and fly out to Vegas to play UNLV, who has been playing really well.
“Nobody cares. You can’t feel sorry for yourself. You just have to get ready to go for UNLV on Wednesday.”
While a Boise State win over Nevada on Tuesday night would mathematically eliminate UW from the running for a share of the regular-season Mountain West championship, the Pokes still have plenty to play for tonight, as well as against Fresno State on Saturday in their final test before the conference tournament.
UW appears to be firmly on the right side of the NCAA Tournament bubble at the moment, although it still needs to finish strong to ensure an invite to the Big Dance. Despite recent setbacks, senior guard Hunter Maldonado and sophomore forward Jeremiah Oden say the closeness of this team provides them with a boost in morale and confidence heading into this pivotal stretch.
“The mood is still good,” Oden said. “We’re all brothers and we have each other’s backs. In times like this, it’s just important to come together and know we have a lot of season left. We have two must-win games coming up ... so we can’t put our heads down and feel sorry for ourselves.”
Added Maldonado: “We’re more confident than we have been all season. We’re 23-6. We’ve come a long way, and we’re still a really close team. We know over the course of these next two games and in the Mountain West Tournament, we have to continue to be close, because anything can happen.”
Closing out the regular season on a high note will be easier said than done, with UNLV entering tonight’s contest having won three of its past four – a stretch that includes a 21-point win over Colorado State. Senior guard Bryce Hamilton, who leads the conference in scoring, is averaging 27.1 points over his last 12 games.
“It’s a quick turnaround, and coach (Kevin) Kruger has them playing really well,” Linder said. “They have some good athletes and good quickness, and they put you in a bunch of ball screens. Hamilton, we know with him that he’s a load. He can go get 40 (points) if you don’t guard him right.
“On a quick turnaround, it’s going to be more about us and what we do, because ultimately that’s what it comes down to.”
Swallowing the whistle
A significant part of UW’s 10-1 start to conference play was the dominance of Maldonado and sophomore forward Graham Ike, who have been the nation’s top scoring duo at several moments during the season.
The pair currently ranks second and 24th, respectively, in fouls drawn per 40 minutes, a category Ike has led for much of the past two months. However, they haven’t been getting the amount of calls they’re used to as of late.
Ike and Maldonado averaged a combined four free throw attempts in recent losses to SDSU and CSU. For comparison, each is averaging over seven attempts individually for the season.
“It’s one of those deals where you have a good veteran crew, and you can’t assume they are going to call it,” Linder said. “You have to play through it. (If) they’re going to let you play, you have to find a way to go finish those.”
Still safe
From a winning percentage standpoint, the Cowboys’ past five games have been their worst stretch of the season. Regardless of these struggles, though, UW’s NCAA Tournament outlook still appears bright.
ESPN’s Joe Lunardi, CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm and NCAA.com’s Andy Katz all had the Pokes as either a No. 8 or No. 9 seed in their latest bracketology projections, which were unveiled Tuesday.
Several factors have provided a boost to UW’s NCAA Tournament résumé. For one, its only double-digit loss was nearly three months ago at Arizona, which is currently No. 2 in the Associated Press poll. Northern Iowa going 14-3 and winning the Missouri Valley title since losing to the Pokes on Dec. 23 helps, as well.
The overall strength of the MW this season also benefits the Cowboys. KenPom.com has the MW ranked No. 7 out of 32 leagues, with UW going 5-3 against conference foes that are in the top 60 of the website’s ratings.
By the numbers
UW appears to have an edge from an analytics standpoint, although it’s worth noting UNLV’s numbers are somewhat skewed by its 3-4 start to MW play, as well as a stretch of five consecutive losses to Division I opponents early in the season.
The Cowboys hold an advantage in adjusted offensive efficiency, effective field goal percentage, turnover percentage and 2-point shooting, ranking in the top 50 nationally in each category. They also rank 36th in 3-point defense, something that could prove consequential against a Rebels team that generates 35.9% of its offense off long-range attempts.
UW is 39th in NET ranking and 53rd according to KenPom, with UNLV sitting at 93rd and 84th, respectively, in the two ratings.