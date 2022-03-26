LARAMIE – March Madness has yet to conclude, but that hasn’t stopped the transfer portal from heating up.
Hundreds of student-athletes have entered the portal since the end of the regular season, including four – John Grigsby, Deng Dut, Eoin Nelson and Ben Bowen – from the University of Wyoming.
Four outgoing transfers may seem significant, but there’s no reason for the Cowboys to panic yet. While each of these players made contributions to the program, their combined totals for the season were 21 points, 17 rebounds and 13 assists.
Regardless, the Pokes now have several roster spots to fill via the portal. Here’s a look at some of their needs, as well as potential transfer targets.
Needs
3-point shooting: Wyoming is set to return at least four players who shot over 30% from deep this season, with senior forward Hunter Thompson – who shot 37.3% on long-range attempts – having yet to announce a decision regarding his final year of eligibility. However, the Cowboys do lose Drake Jeffries, who turned pro after leading the Mountain West in 3-point shooting.
Post depth: Regardless of what Thompson decides, UW could use some reinforcements in the frontcourt. Sophomore forward Graham Ike had a first-team all-conference season, averaging 19.5 points and 9.6 rebounds per game, while posting 14 double-doubles. However, his physical style of play resulted in foul trouble on a handful of occasions, with his time off the court highlighting a need for more interior depth. Having another post threat would also likely limit the double-teams that Ike, who ranked third nationally in usage rate, saw frequently throughout the season.
Point guard: The emergence of Noah Reynolds, who averaged 3.4 points, 1.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists in 14.2 minutes per game during conference play as a true freshman, spurs optimism for the Pokes’ outlook at point guard. With all-conference selection Hunter Maldonado weighing his NBA options, though, it wouldn’t hurt to add another floor general to the mix.
Potential targets
Mike Saunders Jr., G, Cincinnati: The Cowboys have already been linked to Saunders, with the recruiting site Stock Risers reporting that UW has been in contact with the sophomore guard. Saunders averaged 7.3 points and 2.7 assists in 20.3 minutes off the bench this year, with CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein tabbing him as one of 20 under-the-radar breakout players to watch entering the season.
Max Agbonkpolo, F, USC: One can make their head spin by trying to read too much into social media interactions, but it’s worth noting that one Wyoming coach liked Agbonkpolo’s tweet announcing he was entering the portal, while another followed him on Twitter shortly after. The former four-star recruit averaged 7.7 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting over 45% from the field as a junior.
Garrett Covington, G, Youngstown State: Covington played only three games this season due to a torn achilles, but he was a four-year starter prior to that, with his 1,203 career points ranking just outside the top 10 in YSU history. He averaged 12.2 points and shot 34.4% from deep over the past two seasons.
Fardaws Aimaq, C, Utah Valley: After averaging 18.9 points, 13.6 rebounds and 1.3 blocks as a junior, and spending the past three years playing in the WAC, Aimaq likely has his sights set on a high-major program. However, it doesn’t hurt to ponder how lethal a frontcourt composed of him and Ike could be. UW coach Jeff Linder spoke glowingly of Aimaq’s abilities following the Pokes’ win over UVU back in December.
Ricky Nelson, G, UTRGV: Nelson seems like a natural fit to add backcourt depth, with his 4.4 assists per game ranking second among Division I players in the transfer portal. He started his college career at Weber State playing for Randy Rahe, who gave Linder his first DI coaching job back in 2006.
Wild card
The Cambridge brothers: Two-time All-Mountain West honoree Desmond Cambridge and his brother Devan, a junior wing from Auburn, both entered the portal this week – and are looking to play together next season, according 247sports. It seems unlikely Wyoming would pursue the pair, given that Xavier DuSell, Jeremiah Oden, Brendan Wenzel and a healthy Kenny Foster should provide ample firepower at the off-ball perimeter spots. Nonetheless, the MW connection and Desmond’s status as one of the top scorers in the league adds intrigue to the duo’s decision.