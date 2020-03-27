LARAMIE – University of Wyoming men’s basketball players Greg Milton III and Tyler Morman have both entered the transfer portal.
Morman and a UW spokesman both confirmed to WyoSports on Thursday afternoon. The news was first reported by Travis Branham of 247Sports.
While players can still return to school once they enter the transfer portal, Milton and Morman both told WyoSports they plan on transferring.
“It was nothing specific. I love UW and the staff,” Morman said in a message. “But I feel like I have a better opportunity elsewhere.”
Milton, a junior-to-be from California, averaged just 3.8 points per game in 2019-20, but showed a glimpse of his scoring ability in a February win at Air Force. The Sacramento City College transfer scored 28 points against the Falcons on 9 of 14 from the field in 35 minutes of play. Milton, a guard, had four games where he finished in double-digit scoring, but had 12 where he failed to log a point.
“I’m entering the portal because I feel like it is best for me … going forward,” Milton told WyoSports. “Laramie has taught me a lot, but I think it was time for a fresh start.”
Morman played in just two games last season due to a concussion he suffered during the offseason. Then-head coach Allen Edwards had big expectations for the 6-foot-9 forward as the team’s dominant rebounder. Without Morman’s services, the Cowboys were among the worst rebounding teams in college basketball, ranking 348th of 350 teams in total rebounds per game and dead last nationally in offensive rebounds per game. Prior to his time with the Cowboys, Morman played two seasons at Florida Southwestern College.
Milton and Morman join junior forward T.J. Taylor in the transfer portal following the Cowboys’ recent coaching change. Edwards was fired March 9 following four seasons and a 60-76 record.
University of Northern Colorado’s Jeff Linder was named the 22nd head coach in program history March 17, and recently got his first player commitment in former Northern Colorado signee Xavier DuSell, who was released from his National Letter of Intent with the Bears.
Milton told WyoSports he likely would have entered the portal regardless of the coaching change.