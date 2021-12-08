LARAMIE – After being picked to finish tied for eighth in the Mountain West preseason poll, the University of Wyoming men’s basketball team has spent the first month of its 2021-22 campaign proving doubters wrong.
The Cowboys get another chance to do so tonight.
UW (8-0) will put its undefeated record to the test against No. 11 Arizona (7-0), with tipoff at the McKale Memorial Center in Tucson, Arizona, set for 8 p.m.
“I’m really looking forward to showing what we can do,” senior guard Drake Jeffries said. “At the end of the day, it’s just another game, but we’ve been proving a lot of people wrong. I’m ready to go into Arizona and keep proving people wrong.”
Cowboys coach Jeff Linder acknowledges that the Wildcats present a threat unlike any the Pokes have seen this year. Arizona boasts the nation’s top scoring offense with 91.3 points per game, while leading the country with an average win margin of 32 points.
The Wildcats were No. 3 in the NET (NCAA Evaluation Tool) rankings as of Tuesday afternoon, with UW’s highest-ranked opponent to date being Grand Canyon at No. 72. At 8-0 with three road wins, however, the Cowboys are up to No. 9 in the rankings themselves.
“The Cowboys are looking forward to a great opportunity,” Linder said. “That’s ultimately what it is. Nothing changes in terms of what we’re trying to do, whether it’s Cal State-Fullerton on the road, Washington on the road (or) Grand Canyon on the road …
“It’s one of those deals where you don’t go in hoping to beat Arizona. It’s a matter of you never rise to the occasion, as the Navy Seals say, you always fall back on your training.”
Wyoming is seeking its first win over a ranked opponent since 2018, and its first in nonconference play since 2012. A victory over the Wildcats would mark the highest-ranked team the Cowboys have defeated on the road since the Associated Press poll was introduced during the 1948-49 season.
Regardless of Arizona’s stature, however, the Pokes are fully confident they can keep their perfect start alive.
“It’s just another game,” sophomore forward Jeremiah Oden said. “We’re coming in to win, and everybody on our team has that mentality … Playing in the Mountain West, we’re going to play a lot of good teams this season. This is just another one of them.”
Fast Cats
Wyoming has had success slowing down teams that like to push the ball up the floor, with last Saturday serving as a prime example. The Cowboys held McNeese State, which ranks in the top 10 in the country in KenPom’s adjusted tempo rankings, to just five fastbreak points.
Arizona, however, is a different animal.
In addition to leading all of Division I in scoring, the Wildcats – who are 12th in adjusted tempo – are averaging 17.9 fastbreak points per game, with 42 in their last two games alone.
“It’s something we haven’t faced,” Linder said. “We’ve faced some teams that push it, but they’re relentless with it. That’s not just on missed shots, it’s on made shots, as well.
“We prepare ourselves every day. Transition defense is something we work on and emphasize, and hopefully the habits we’ve built will slow them down. You’re not going to slow them down completely ... you just have to try to minimize the damage.”
Mutual respect
If Linder and first-year Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd had their way, tonight’s game likely wouldn’t be taking place. With the matchup having already been scheduled before they took their current jobs, though, the two close friends are set to square off for the first time as head coaches.
The two previously coached against each other in the West Coast Conference, where Linder and Lloyd served as assistants at San Francisco and Gonzaga, respectively.
“In this profession, you don’t have a lot of friends,” Linder said. “You have a lot of acquaintances, but in terms of guys you can count on ... you usually don’t want to play those guys – with Tommy being one of those. When he got the job, I got a phone call pretty quick saying, ‘Are we really going to play this game?’
“I’m like, ‘The problem is I have my schedule done, and it’s already hard enough as it is to get games. As much as I don’t want to play against you, I also don’t want to try to rearrange my schedule.’ Scheduling is a nightmare. It’s worse than recruiting in terms of trying to get things done.”
Battle tested
While tonight might present a different caliber of opponent, the Cowboys are no stranger to thriving in hostile environments.
In each of their three road wins over Washington, Grand Canyon and Cal State Fullerton, they weathered a second-half surge before outscoring their opponent by an average of 6.7 points in the final five minutes. At GCU, the Pokes found themselves trailing by one with less than three minutes remaining, only to silence a deafening crowd of nearly 7,000 with an 8-0 run to close out the game.
Linder says prior experience should help his team as it heads into what’s viewed as one of the top environments in college basketball.
“It’s invaluable,” Linder said. “Our guys have had three road games where we’ve had the lead, and the other team goes on a run in the second half, and now we either don’t have the lead or barely have a lead. At no point in time did our guys blink their eyes. As loud as the McKale Center gets, I’m not sure it can get as loud as Grand Canyon can with that music blaring.
“It’s a tough place to play, and I’m sure it will be a great crowd. Luckily, our guys have been in those situations. That’s why you go play on the road, so they experience that. You can sit at home and play some of these teams and get a false sense of reality, whereas our guys have a pretty good feel of where we’re at as a team. We’ve been in a lot of different situations, and as we always say, you’re judged by your response. Our response in all those situations has been really good.”
Ike named MW Player of the Week
University of Wyoming sophomore forward Graham Ike was named the Mountain West Player of the Week on Monday for his role in extending the Cowboys’ undefeated start to eight games.
This marks the first time in Ike’s career that he’s received the award, and the first time a Cowboys basketball player has done so this season. He averaged 23.3 points and 11 rebounds per game for the week, while shooting 57% from the field in wins over Cal State Fullerton, Denver and McNeese.
Ike recorded career-highs of 35 points and 14 rebounds on 65% shooting in a home win over Denver last Thursday. The 35 points was the second-most by a MW player this season, and the most by a Cowboy since Justin James scored 36 points against Colorado State on Feb. 9, 2019.
Ike added a double-double against McNeese State two days later with 18 points and 10 rebounds in 20 minutes of action. At Cal State Fullerton on Monday, he scored 17 points and grabbed nine rebounds, while shooting 62% from the field.
Josh Criswell covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at jcriswell@wyosports.net or 307-755-3325. Follow him on Twitter at @criswell_sports.