LARAMIE – When Mountain West freshman of the year Marcus Williams entered the transfer portal last April, questions arose about how the University of Wyoming would respond to the departure of its leading scorer.
It didn’t take the Cowboys long to find an answer.
Senior guard Hunter Maldonado and sophomore forward Graham Ike have stepped in to carry the load for the Pokes this season, forming one of the most lethal duos in college basketball and leading UW into the MW title hunt.
Maldonado has thrived after moving to the point guard spot, using his 6-foot-7 frame to create constant mismatches in the post. Building off a promising freshman campaign that was limited by a knee injury, Ike has been near unstoppable on the block, often leaving opponents no option but to double-team or foul him when he goes to work near the basket.
Playing to the strengths of their emerging stars, the Pokes operate the bulk of their offense out of dribble-down post ups. The change in offensive strategy, a deviation from the norm in modern day college basketball, has been a success so far. Ike and Maldonado are currently the country’s top scoring tandem with 40 points per game, with UW ranking 25th nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency.
Most importantly, UW found itself tied atop the MW standings entering Wednesday – marking the latest in February the Pokes have held a share of the league lead since they won the regular-season championship in 2002.
UW coach Jeff Linder says the pressure applied to Ike and Maldonado during practice is a large reason for their breakout performances, which have both at the forefront of the MW player of the year discussion.
“We’ve given (Graham) and Maldo every different look of what you’re going to see in terms of double teams, whether that’s coming off the ball, coming off the four or coming off the weak side low (post),” Linder said. “We give them those looks every day in practice, so when you’ve had probably 3,000 possessions of being doubled over the course of the last six months, you’re ready for those situations when you get in the game.”
As dangerous as Ike and Maldonado have been with the ball in their hands, Linder notes their impact on defense shouldn’t be overlooked. After finishing last season ranked outside the top 300 in adjusted defensive efficiency, the Cowboys were up to 77th in the category as of Wednesday.
“When you look at our lineup and move Maldo to the point, Maldo is an elite defender that is as good as any defender in the country,” Linder said. “Not just in terms of on the ball, but off the ball, and Graham is in the same boat. Graham is elite defensively. He’s not a shot blocker, but (he’s elite) in terms of positioning, ball screen D (and) guarding the ball.”
Maldonado admits that point guard wasn’t his comfort zone entering the season, but he quickly found a groove in his new role. Having run the offense at times earlier in his UW career, the fifth-year senior has been able to draw off past experiences playing both inside and out, and carry it over into his role as the Cowboys’ floor general.
As a result, opposing defenses find themselves in a familiar conundrum: Do they double-team Maldonado, who has the 19th-highest assist rate in college basketball, or send the extra man at Ike, who leads the nation in fouls drawn per 40 minutes?
With deep threats Drake Jeffries, Brendan Wenzel, Xavier DuSell, Noah Reynolds and Jeremiah Oden shooting a combined 37.5% from the perimeter, there isn’t an easy choice.
“It’s huge, just in a sense they don’t know who to double-team off of,” Maldonado said. “Both of us have shown we can find the open guy, so they have to kind of trick the game to make sure it gets out of our hands, but not leave shooters open. It’s huge having him down there, and having the rest of the team be shooters that can knock down open shots.”
Even after an off-night in a loss to New Mexico on Tuesday, Maldonado still ranks among the top four in the MW with 19.2 points and 6.2 assists, while his 50.6% success rate on field goal attempts is the fifth-highest in the conference. His intangibles have been equally valuable, serving as a leader for the fifth-youngest team in the league, and rising to the occasion in clutch moments – such as when he knocked down a running layup at the buzzer to beat Air Force last month.
“His poise and his awareness, and just how he reads the situation each possession,” Ike said of what’s impressed him most about Maldonado this season. “He’s conscious of how guys are going to guard him and he makes the right plays, but also his leadership skills and how he keeps us together out there on the court is amazing and inspiring.”
Added DuSell: “That’s just what he does. He’s our leader, he’s our captain, and that’s just the type of player he is. He’s going to lull you to sleep and get to his spots, and there’s not really much you can do about it. ”
Ike, meanwhile, has proved to be the latest example of Linder’s ability to find unheralded gems on the recruiting trail.
Just like Portland Trailblazers star Damian Lilliard, who Linder brought to Weber State as an assistant in 2008, Ike was lightly recruited coming out of high school. And just as Lilliard did, he’s emerged as one of the top mid-major players in the country during his sophomore year.
Ike only appeared in 12 games last spring due to a torn ACL suffered in high school, but showed flashes of promise, averaging 11.2 points and 5.4 rebounds in 21.3 minutes per game. Preparing to take on a bigger role, he placed an added emphasis on conditioning during the offseason – and it’s translated to the court.
The Aurora, Colorado, product leads the country with a 37.2% usage rate and 8.1 fouls drawn per 40 minutes. He’s scored in double figures in all 24 games this season, ranking in the top three in the league with 20.8 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.
“The biggest area I’ve grown over these last two years is my conditioning,” Ike said. “That’s a big part of why I’ve been playing at the level I’m playing at, just sustaining the right conditioning level, energy and effort over the 40 minutes of the game. Also my poise and things like that; not rushing, but allowing the game to come to me and not force things so much. That’s where I’ve really grown.”
Maldonado has also noticed growth from Ike in terms of his maturity on the court.
“His composure and mindset has taken the biggest jump this season,” he said. “He knows teams are going to be targeting him and trying to get the ball out of his hands, and most likely double-teaming him the whole game. (He’s) been able to take that on, not get frustrated with it, find the open guy and go make plays still.”
While Ike’s size, athleticism and prowess near the basket garner the bulk of attention, his ball handling and passing abilities have also provided a boost to the Cowboys on offense.
Ike says his comfort handling the basketball stems from playing one-on-one in high school. He’s continued to develop this talent over the past two years at UW, something that provides him with an additional advantage in the paint, while allowing his team to avoid turnovers on entry passes into the post.
He’s only averaging 1.3 assists, but the number of wide-open rotation looks created by the attention he commands is a large reason why UW is making over eight 3-pointers per game.
“He’s like a guard,” Linder said. “He handles the ball like a guard, and he passes like a guard. I know the other team doesn’t practice much against a five-man bringing the ball up the floor in transition. That makes it really hard to guard. The beauty of Graham is, a lot of times when you have a post player, they don’t have the ability to handle the ball like that.
“It’s hard in late-game situations to get the ball to a traditional post player, just because it’s easier to front the post and you can take that away a lot easier. (With him) I can just say, ‘Alright Graham, you’re the point. Bring the ball up the floor, let’s clear the side out and go to work.’ You can put him in a lot of different situations, and as he continues to grow and evolve, we’re going to keep putting him in more and more of those situations where he’s kind of the point-center.”
Prior to Tuesday’s setback at UNM, Wyoming had won 10 of its first 11 conference games – including back-to-back wins over top MW contenders Colorado State and Boise State in a span of three days.
This success brought the Cowboys to No. 22 in the Associated Press and coaches polls Monday, their first ranking since 2015 and highest since the end of the 1987-88 season. It also resulted in widespread attention from national media members, and a pair of prestigious individual honors for their two stars.
Maldonado was named the Oscar Robertson national player of the week by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association on Feb. 8, with Ike taking home CollegeInsider.com’s Lute Olson national player of the week honor on Monday.
Ike says the recognition he and his teammates have received is a testament to their work ethic, and shows you don’t have to have to play at a glamour program to get noticed.
“It shows you can get exposure at any school,” Ike said. “As long as you’re working and putting in the time and effort, the game will reward you. That’s what we think and that’s what we stay true to, just trying to win the day every single day.
“With winning the day comes winning games, and people recognize you for that ... With each other, we can do anything, and we know that.”