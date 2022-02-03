LARAMIE – A little more than a month remains in the regular season, but perhaps the most pivotal matchup left in the Mountain West title hunt will unfold tonight in Laramie.
The University of Wyoming is set to host Boise State in the final regular-season meeting of the top two teams in the league, with tipoff set for 7 p.m. at the Arena-Auditorium.
UW is alone in second place after an overtime win over Colorado State on Monday that featured a home crowd of 7,539 fans, the Cowboys’ largest single-game attendance since 2016. The Pokes trail the Broncos – who handed them their only conference loss of the season last week – by one-and-a-half games, with Boise State on a 14-game winning streak that has included an undefeated run through league play.
Nobody else has fewer than two MW losses, with preseason favorite CSU having already suffered three defeats. As such, tonight’s game could play a significant role in determining the conference champion, while serving as a potential résumé booster for two teams trending toward the right side of the NCAA Tournament bubble.
“You have to embrace that pressure,” UW coach Jeff Linder said. “That’s what you want to be playing for. As the season goes on – especially as we’re in February – there are a lot of teams that aren’t playing for anything anymore, and they just quit every day. ... Thankfully, for us and Boise, we’re in a position where we’re playing for something.
“You have to embrace that, and you have to embrace the environments that come with playing in this league. For us to have the environment we did Monday night, and to see what this place can really look like, it was a special, special environment and atmosphere. That’s what you’re going to see at the better venues in this league.”
The Cowboys fell 65-62 in the first meeting between the teams, as sophomore guard Xavier DuSell was sidelined with a hamstring injury.
UW held senior guard Marcus Shaver Jr. to just five points on 2 of 6 shooting in that game, but it was still apparent the Pokes missed DuSell’s presence. DuSell is looking forward to getting a crack at the Broncos this time around, but notes that it will take a team effort to down a Boise State squad that hasn’t lost since Nov. 30.
“It was tough, but it was exciting because it came down to the wire and could’ve been anybody’s game,” DuSell said of watching last week’s game from the bench. “We’re all ready to play as a team. We had really good preparation (Wednesday), working on ourselves and working on a couple things we’re going to change when we go into that game tomorrow. We’re ready to take it to them, and it’s going to be a war.”
While Linder is aware of the stakes that come along with showdowns like tonight’s, as well as the Cowboys’ pursuit of a MW title and NCAA Tournament berth, he’s also placed an emphasis on not looking past the current opponent. His team has fully embraced the message, he says.
“We have probably 45 days until the conference tournament ends,” Linder said. “During that time – not just from a physical standpoint, but from a mental standpoint – can we continue to push through and show up every day? We shared with the team Tom Brady’s retirement (announcement), and what he talked about what he did every day for 22 years. There’s no secret in terms of being great. It’s easy in theory, but it’s really hard to do.
“You have to be able to show up every day. I think that’s the one thing with this team, our maturity and the type of kids we have. We show up every day and we work, and they know they’re going to be held accountable. Luckily, we don’t have to; they just hold themselves accountable. When you have a player-led team, that allows you to be in the position we’re in.”
Lighting up the scoreboard
The offensive abilities of senior guard Hunter Maldonado and sophomore forward Graham Ike are no secret to Wyoming fans, and the pair is starting to move up the national ranks. Entering tonight’s game, Ike and Maldonado are the country’s top scoring duo with 39.1 points per game.
Bracketology update
Both UW and Boise State find themselves in a solid position to reach the NCAA Tournament, according to recent projections.
The Cowboys are projected as a No. 11 seed by Sports Illustrated, and a No. 12 seed in a First Four game by ESPN and CBS Sports. The Broncos are currently projected to be a No. 8 seed by ESPN and Sports Illustrated, and a No. 10 seed by CBS Sports.
By the numbers
Boise State enters tonight’s game with a statistical edge in a few areas, leading the MW in rebounding and ranking fifth nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency. The Broncos are also the conference’s highest-ranked team at No. 29 in KenPom’s ratings and No. 31 in NET ranking.
The Pokes have a few advantages of their own, however. UW is 27th in adjusted offensive efficiency, 21st in effective field goal percentage, sixth in 2-point shooting and ninth in 3-point defense.