LARAMIE – With defensive stopper and fourth-leading scorer Xavier DuSell sidelined with a hamstring strain, the rest of the University of Wyoming backcourt rose to the occasion Monday night at Nevada.
An 8-0 run by the Wolf Pack in the opening minutes put the Cowboys in an early five-point hole, as UW struggled to find its shooting touch. In stepped senior guard Drake Jeffries to flip the game in the Pokes’ favor.
Jeffries knocked down six 3-pointers and scored all 20 of his points during the first half, putting UW up two at the break and paving the way for a 77-67 victory. After sweeping a two-game road trip to start their MW schedule, the Cowboys will return home tonight with a chance to improve to 3-0 in league play against San Jose State.
“We came out a little slow and a little sluggish in the first half, and I didn’t like how we were communicating on the floor,” UW coach Jeff Linder. “Thankfully, Drake Jeffries bailed us out in the first half. What can you say about the shots he was making? He was feeling it.
“Our guys did a good job of feeding the hot hand, and Drake delivered. If he’s not making those shots, we’re probably down at half, and now maybe it’s a little different game.”
As explosive as Jeffries was on the offensive end, his defense was equally pivotal in Wyoming’s win, holding Desmond Cambridge Jr. – who entered the game averaging more than 16 points per game – to only six points on 3 of 9 shooting. He also blocked a 3-point attempt with just over a minute remaining that would’ve cut the Cowboys lead down to three.
“That’s two games in a row where we really challenged Drake,” Linder said. “He guarded (Steven) Ashworth at Utah State and held him pretty much scoreless, and then you turn around against Cambridge – who is one of the tougher guards in the league, and if you’re not really dialed in, he can make you pay in a hurry.
“Drake did a tremendous job of, first and foremost, not losing him in transition. That’s where he really makes you pay, and then once he got in the halfcourt, we really wanted to minimize his touches. He’s a tough shot taker and he’s a tough shot maker, and we wanted to minimize his attempts ... Drake did a tremendous job, and had a big block there at the end.”
The Cowboys also got contributions from two underclassmen receiving extended playing time.
Sophomore Brendan Wenzel filled in for DuSell in the starting lineup, recording five points, four rebounds and four assists, while freshman Noah Reynolds had seven points, two steals and one rebound off the bench. Both also played a part in containing MW preseason player of the year Grant Sherfield, who scored 20 points, but shot just 8 of 19 from the field and 2 of 7 from deep.
“He’s a really good basketball player,” Linder said of Wenzel. “From a talent standpoint, he’s one of our more talented guys. The final stat sheet says he had five points, but he made some big, big plays. He just gave us another guy out there who could make them pay for how they were guarding us ... and then Noah Reynolds.
“I’ve seen a lot of guys as freshman, but I’m not sure I’ve ever coached a guy – other than (former Boise State guard and 2015 MW player of the year) Derrick Marks – who had the confidence he has as a freshman.”
After holding Nevada to 20% shooting behind the 3-point line, including a stretch in which the Wolf Pack missed 13 of 14 attempts, the Pokes will look to carry over momentum against a San Jose State team that has been dangerous from deep.
The Spartans are second in the MW and 43rd nationally in 3-point shooting, providing a challenge for a short-handed backcourt that looked sharp Monday.
Injury update
Linder said there is no timetable set for DuSell’s return, noting “it could be two days or two weeks.” The sophomore guard is averaging 10.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, with his 36 made 3-point attempts being the third-most in the conference.
Pokes projected to make tournament field
The latest bracketology projections from CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm – released Monday prior to UW’s win over Nevada – have the Cowboys slated to reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2015. They are currently projected as a No. 11 seed with a first-round matchup against Tennessee, with MW contenders San Diego State and Colorado State also predicted to make the field.
By the numbers
From a metrics standpoint, UW holds a significant advantage over San Jose State.
The Cowboys are up to No. 61 in KenPom’s rankings, which is six spots above the highest finish in program history. The Spartans, meanwhile, are 298th – the worst in the MW. SJSU is 317th nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency, while the Pokes are 48th in adjusted offensive efficiency.
UW leads the conference with a No. 26 NET ranking, and is 5-0 at home on the season. San Jose State is 280th with a 1-5 record on the road.