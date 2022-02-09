LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming overcame an early ejection to its head coach and foul trouble for its star big man Tuesday night to take a share of the Mountain West lead.
Sophomore forward Graham Ike and senior guard Hunter Maldonado further cemented their status as one of the top scoring duos in the country, combining for 51 points as the Cowboys held off Utah State in a 78-76 overtime victory at the Arena-Auditorium in Laramie.
Ike put the Pokes on top for good with 6.2 seconds remaining on a second-chance layup off a missed 3-point attempt, and UW delivered one final defensive stand to seal the win.
“When I saw him shoot it, (I knew I had to) just try to go get it,” Ike said. “I was just trying to make winning plays and finish this one. Then when I got it, I was just trying to go up and either get a foul or win the game and go finish it.
“I just want to give a huge shoutout to my team and the coaches for the way they stepped up in this game. Big toughness plays from everybody, even the bench. Everybody was active.”
Ike – who has the highest usage rate in the country – picked up a pair of fouls in a span of three seconds after scoring four quick points, sending him to the bench for the final 16 minutes, 28 seconds of the first half. This prompted an irate response from Cowboys coach Jeff Linder, who was ejected from the game with two technicals less than a minute later.
The absence of Linder, who has emerged as a favorite for MW coach of the year, didn’t faze the Pokes. Acting head coach Ken DeWeese and the rest of UW’s assistants helped fill the void on the bench, and various players came through with key contributions.
“We felt like we were maybe just a little bit flat for whatever reason,” DeWeese said. “What happened happened, and I think that gave us a little bit of fire. We made that early run in those five minutes after and settled into it. The crowd was amazing at that point.
“For them to step up and get as loud as they did, that really pushed our guys over the edge. This group is so resilient, and so tough, and they play for each other. (They went) in that huddle when coach Linder got ejected (and said), 'We're going to get it done.' ... It's what we've done all year. We just gritted our way through and found ways to win tough games.”
Added Linder: “I can't say it enough in terms of how proud I am of that group of young men and my coaching staff, to withstand me and what I felt at the time was the right thing to do. As much as my wife will probably make me sleep on the couch, you have to fight for your team. That's a really good officiating crew and I have a lot of respect for those guys, but at the same time, my guys needed to know I was going to fight for them.”
With two teams that rank among the top-30 nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency, missed shots were rare to come by early on. The Cowboys and Aggies connected on 15 of the game’s first 19 field goal attempts, and although both eventually cooled off, each still entered the break shooting over 54%.
Rebounding was the difference in a four-point halftime lead for Utah State, which out-rebounded UW 17-10 overall and 4-0 on the offensive glass in the first 20 minutes. The Pokes picked up their production in this department in the second half, however, with Ike and senior guard Drake Jeffries leading the way.
Ike finished with 28 points and 12 rebounds in 29 minutes on the court, scoring 24 points and grabbing 11 boards after halftime. Jeffries, meanwhile, had a career-high 13 rebounds to go along with 12 points. Maldonado had 23 points on 7 of 12 shooting, adding five assists and two rebounds.
Utah State pulled ahead by 10 in the early stages of the second half, but a 4-minute, 30-second scoring drought by the Aggies allowed UW to climb back into the contest. The Cowboys out-scored USU 30-20 over the final 18:06 of regulation.
There were 17 lead changes during the game, continuing a trend of narrow victories for the Pokes. Each of their five straight wins have been by seven points or less.
“It shows how much experience we have in those tight games,” Maldonado said. “Our preseason schedule helped us out a lot. Just in nonconference (play), getting used to this and being in a hostile environment, so when we do have it, and it's at home and we have the crowd behind us, it fuels us. It makes us go out there and do so much more, and it shows that we can pull it out down the stretch.”
UW, which tied Boise State for the MW lead with Tuesday’s win, will return to action Saturday at San Jose State.
WYOMING 78, UTAH STATE 76, OT
Utah State: Horvath 9-17 0-2 20, Ashworth 5-9 4-4 16, Bean 6-12 1-2 14, Eytle-Rock 2-7 2-2 8, Dorius 0-0 0-0 0, Hamoda 4-9 0-0 9, Jones 2-4 1-2 5, Shulga 2-5 0-1 4. Totals: 30-63 8-13 76
Wyoming: Ike 10-17 8-12 28, Maldonado 7-12 8-12 23, Jeffries 4-7 2-2 12, Wenzel 1-4 1-2 4, Oden 0-3 2-2 2, Thompson 1-1 1-2 4, DuSell 1-3 0-0 3, Reynolds 1-3 0-0 2. Totals: 25-50 22-32 78
Halftime: USU 40, UW 36. Regulation: 68-68. 3-pointers: USU 8-25 (Ashworth 2-4, Eytle-Rock 2-4, Horvath 2-6, Bean 1-4, Hamoda 1-5, Jones 0-1, Shulga 0-1); UW 6-19 (Jeffries 2-5, Thompson 1-1, DuSell 1-2, Maldonado 1-3, Wenzel 1-4, Reynolds 0-1, Oden 0-3). Rebounds: USU 36 (Bean 11); UW 31 (Jeffries 13, Ike 12). Assists: USU 15 (Horvath 6); UW 8 (Maldonado 5). Turnovers: USU 13 (Bean 4); UW 11 (Reynolds 3). Blocks: USU 3 (Hamoda 2); UW 3 (Oden 2). Steals: USU 4 (Bean 2, Shulga 2); UW 3 (DuSell 2). Team fouls: USU 24; UW 14
Attendance: 5,558.