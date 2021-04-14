LARAMIE – University of Wyoming guard Marcus Williams, the 2020-21 Mountain West Freshman of the Year, has entered the transfer portal, the university confirmed Tuesday evening.
The news was first reported by The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie.
Williams, originally from Dickinson, Texas, starred for the Cowboys throughout the past season, averaging a team-high 14.8 points and 4.3 assists (second on the team) per game. He scored in double-figures in 21 of 25 games and notched at least 10 points in each of his first 15 career games.
Williams is the second guard to leave the program this offseason. UW also lost sophomore guard Kwane Marble II, who transferred to Loyola Marymount.
Williams was originally signed to play at Northern Colorado under then-head coach Jeff Linder. When Linder took the UW job, Williams followed. He was a star from the moment he first stepped on the Arena-Auditorium floor, scoring 20 points in his first game for the Cowboys. He scored a career-high 30 points against the University of Omaha in December, but tailed off late in the season. All four of his single-digit scoring efforts came in UW’s last 10 games.
“We thank Marcus for his contributions to our program, and we wish him well in the future,” Linder said in a news release Tuesday evening.
Despite the losses of Williams and Marble, the Cowboys (14-11 overall, 5-9 Mountain West) return plenty of depth at guard, including redshirt junior Hunter Maldonado, sophomore Kenny Foster, junior Drake Jeffries and freshman Xavier DuSell. DuSell averaged 13 points per game over the final 13 games of the season, including a career-high 21 in a Mountain West Tournament quarterfinal loss to San Diego State.
UW will also gain the services of University of Utah transfer Brendan Wenzel, who joined the Cowboys midseason.