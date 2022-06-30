LARAMIE – Caden Powell has developed his all-around game significantly over the past year, but his emphasis on defense hasn’t taken a back seat.
This was evidenced throughout his senior season at Midway High in Waco, Texas, where he earned District 11-6A Defensive MVP honors and received a nomination for the McDonald’s All-American game. As Powell’s career at the University of Wyoming gets underway, defense is still heavy on his mind.
“I put a lot of effort into that, because defense is what ultimately wins games,” he said. “No matter how good the offense is, if you can get one or two more stops than the other team, that’s the deciding factor in who will win and who will lose.”
As Powell looks to transition from high school standout to Division I contributor, he has a solid example to follow, as well as a steady dose of competition.
The 6-foot-10 forward has been going up against first team All-Mountain West big man Graham Ike on a daily basis since he started practicing with the Cowboys earlier this month. It’s been a challenge finding ways to slow down Ike, who was one of three players in the country to average at least 19.5 points and 9.6 rebounds per game last season. However, the opportunity has also given Powell a crash course on what to expect at the college level.
“Right now, he’s trying to figure out ways to really compete with Graham,” Wyoming assistant coach Ken DeWeese said. “Graham is a first-team all-league guy in the Mountain West, and going against that as an 18-year-old freshman is not easy.
“The biggest thing with me is (letting him know), ‘Hey, you’re going to get your butt kicked sometimes. But if you can get to where you can make things hard on this guy, and make it difficult for him, then you can guard anybody in the country.’ There’s not two or three more versatile front court players in all of college basketball than Graham. (He just has to) keep fighting, keep competing and make him work for everything.”
Added Powell: “I’m really looking forward to it. We’ve already had some practices, so I’ve just been going in and learning, watching film and trying to get better day by day. I’m watching how everybody works, especially Graham and what he does to be able to be so successful.”
DeWeese, who grew up in the Waco area and whose father was a longtime coach at nearby University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, first identified Powell during his junior year.
He saw a promising defensive talent, but also someone that had room for improvement in several areas. Powell has continued to develop his game since that point, noting that his work ethic and intensity were his biggest areas of growth between his junior and senior seasons.
A handful of Division I programs found themselves vying for Powell’s services last summer, including Texas A&M, UNC Wilmington, Drexel, Hofstra, Iowa State and a couple Ivy League schools. Familiarity gave the Cowboys an edge, though – in addition to DeWeese’s Waco connections, fellow UW assistant Shaun Vandiver attended the same school as Powell’s stepmother. Powell also got the chance to watch the Pokes practice, and was sold enough to pledge his commitment in early September.
“The biggest thing would be the energy,” Powell said. “I got to sit down and watch a practice, and just the standard of how they hold everybody accountable for their actions. The whole practice has energy and juice that’s a lot different than other colleges.”
One of the first traits UW coach Jeff Linder acknowledged when announcing Powell’s signing last fall was the potential he has to impact the game on the defensive end, noting that “his ability to run the floor, rebound and block (and) alter shots is not easy to come by.” The next step, DeWeese says, is increasing his physicality in preparation for the grind of a college season.
DeWeese acknowledges that Powell’s development will require patience, as is the case with most Division I post players. With sports performance coach Jimmy Edel leading the charge when it comes to strength training, however, DeWeese says Powell is in good hands.
“He’s an elite strength coach, so it’s just a matter of time,” DeWeese said. “It’s not if, it’s when. That next component is huge for him, and then to really understand what we’re doing.
“It’s going to take a little while, but one thing Caden does is he plays extraordinarily hard, and he never stops playing. He never quits on plays, and that’s going to give him a chance to keep getting better and better and better.”