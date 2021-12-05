LARAMIE — A dominant second-half effort led the University of Wyoming basketball team to its best start in nearly a decade Saturday afternoon at the Arena-Auditorium.
The Cowboys fell behind late in the first half, but outscored McNeese State University by 23 points the rest of the way to secure a 79-58 victory.
With Saturday’s win, UW improves to 8-0 for the first time since 2012.
“I'd much rather be 8-0 than 7-1, 6-2 (or) 5-3,” Cowboys coach Jeff Linder said. “It just shows you we're doing some right things. The thing is, our guys know it's one day at a time. That's always the process, just one day and trying to get better.
“When you have a group of guys like I do, that are mature and understand you have to show up every day and do the right things ... I don't have to worry about that much. Hopefully, we can continue to keep getting better.”
After a slow start offensively for both teams, which missed 11 of the first 12 field goal attempts of the game, Wyoming began to find a groove with sophomore forward Graham Ike. Despite being guarded by 7-foot-1, 245-pound junior center Brendan Medley-Bacon, Ike racked up nine points and six rebounds in the first seven minutes to give the Cowboys an early 9-2 lead.
He quickly picked up two fouls, however, and would play less than a minute the rest of the half.
McNeese stole the momentum midway through the half, taking a three-point lead amid a 14-2 run. Wyoming turned the tide back in its favor, however, closing out the period with nine consecutive points to take a 33-26 lead into the break.
UW proceeded to outscore its opponent by 14 in the second half.
“In Division I basketball, everybody has good players,” sophomore forward Jeremiah Oden said. “Every team is capable of making a run. We just didn't get rattled when they made that run.
“We were sticking to the things that have been working for us all season, trying to play lockdown defense and get every rebound, and eventually we separated ourselves.”
The Cowboys’ second-half surge coincided with increased efficiency in the shooting department. They shot 48.5% from the field and 35.7% from deep over the final 20 minutes.
Senior guard Hunter Maldonado led all players with 20 points and five assists, while also adding four rebounds. Oden and sophomore forward Graham Ike each recorded double-doubles, scoring 13 and 18 points, respectively, to go along with 10 boards.
Sophomore guard Brendan Wenzel also scored in double figures for UW, finishing with 11 points.
“We all believe in each other and tell each other to shoot all the time,” Wenzel said. “Every time a shot goes up, we believe it's going in. Whether it's me, (Xavier DuSell), Kenny (Foster), Drake (Jeffries), anybody. We just all believe in each other, and encourage each other to keep on shooting.”
Rebounding was also a key factor in Saturday’s result, with Wyoming winning the battle on the boards 50-34. The Pokes also dominated points in the paint by a 14-point margin, with 13 offensive rebounds leading to several second-chance opportunities.
McNeese, which entered the game ranked 20th in the country in offensive rebounds per game, was held to just seven – half of its season average – by UW.
“They're a really good offensive rebounding team, and they're very athletic,” Linder said. “For us to keep them off the offensive glass and out-rebound them by 16, those are the habits that we have to continue to build.”
Oden echoed his coach’s sentiment.
“It's just a credit to the work we put in to build habits,” he said. “Crashing hard every time on both ends is something we've been working on for months and months, so it's second nature once we get to the game.”
At the conclusion of Saturday’s game, the Cowboys were one of just 12 Division I teams without a loss this season. Their next test, however, will come against a fellow undefeated.
Wyoming will head on the road to face No. 11 Arizona on Wednesday, with tipoff set for 8 p.m.
WYOMING 79, McNEESE STATE 58
McNeese State: Taylor 2-9 0-0 4, Lewis 2-6 0-0 4, Medley-Bacon 2-2 0-2 4, Scott 1-3 0-0 3, Massie 0-5 2-2 2, Shumate 6-15 0-0 12, English 4-9 1-2 12, Warren 2-7 1-5 7, Francois 2-3 0-0 6, Moss 1-5 0-0 2, Rawls 1-1 0-0 2, Passmore 0-0 0-0 0, Lucas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 23-65 4-11 58
Wyoming: Maldonado 5-10 9-11 20, Ike 7-16 4-6 18, Oden 5-7 2-4 13, DuSell 4-7 0-0 9, Jeffries 1-3 0-0 3, Wenzel 3-4 3-3 11, Thompson 2-8 0-0 5, Reynolds 0-3 0-0 0, Foster 0-0 0-0 0, Dut 0-3 0-0 0, Grigsby 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 27-62 18-24 79
Halftime: UW 33, MSU 26. 3-pointers: MSU 8-31 (English 3-7, Francois 2-3, Warren 2-4, Scott 1-3, Taylor 0-1, Lewis 0-2, Moss 0-3, Massie 0-4, Shumate 0-4); UW 7-24 (Wenzel 2-3, Oden 1-1, Maldonado 1-2, Jeffries 1-3, DuSell 1-4, Thompson 1-6, Ike 0-1, Reynolds 0-1, Grigsby 0-1, Dut 0-2). Rebounds: MSU 34 (Shumate 8); UW 50 (Ike 10, Oden 10). Assists: MSU 9 (Warren 4); UW 13 (Maldonado 5). Turnovers: MSU 7 (Taylor 3); UW 7 (Maldonado 3). Blocks: MSU 3 (Three with 1); UW 3 (Oden). Steals: MSU 2 (Massie, Warren); UW 2 (Maldonado, Ike). Team fouls: MSU 23; UW 11. Fouled out: none
Attendance: 3,726