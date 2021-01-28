LARAMIE – For the better part of the last 15 years, San Diego State basketball has stood at the peak of the Mountain West. Eight NCAA Tournament berths (nine if you count the one they would have gotten last season if the event hadn’t been canceled due to COVID-19). Superstars like Kawhi Leonard and Malachi Flynn. Nine conference titles since 2005.

As University of Wyoming coach Jeff Linder prepares to take his young Cowboys (10-5, 4-4) down to Viejas Arena for a head-to-head showdown with the Aztecs, the first-year leader of the Pokes is aware that San Diego State is the gold jewel of the conference.

Michael Katz covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at mkatz@wyosports.net or 307-755-3325. Follow him on Twitter at @michaellkatz.

comments powered by Disqus