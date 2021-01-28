University of Wyoming freshman guard Marcus Williams, right, drives in for a layup against Oregon State’s Maurice Calloo during the Cowboys’ 76-73 victory Dec. 6, 2020. The Cowboys hit the road for a matchup with San Diego State today. Courtesy
University of Wyoming freshman point guard Marcus Williams drives to the basket during the Cowboys’ 76-73 victory Dec. 6, 2020. The Cowboys hit the road for a matchup with San Diego State today. Courtesy
University of Wyoming freshman guard Marcus Williams, right, drives in for a layup against Oregon State’s Maurice Calloo during the Cowboys’ 76-73 victory Dec. 6, 2020. The Cowboys hit the road for a matchup with San Diego State today. Courtesy
University of Wyoming freshman point guard Marcus Williams drives to the basket during the Cowboys’ 76-73 victory Dec. 6, 2020. The Cowboys hit the road for a matchup with San Diego State today. Courtesy
LARAMIE – For the better part of the last 15 years, San Diego State basketball has stood at the peak of the Mountain West. Eight NCAA Tournament berths (nine if you count the one they would have gotten last season if the event hadn’t been canceled due to COVID-19). Superstars like Kawhi Leonard and Malachi Flynn. Nine conference titles since 2005.
As University of Wyoming coach Jeff Linder prepares to take his young Cowboys (10-5, 4-4) down to Viejas Arena for a head-to-head showdown with the Aztecs, the first-year leader of the Pokes is aware that San Diego State is the gold jewel of the conference.