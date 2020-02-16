LARAMIE – In a season that has been filled to the brim with its share of gut-wrenching losses for the University of Wyoming men’s basketball team, Saturday afternoon’s Border War in Laramie might take the cake.
After leading the archrivals by as many as 19 points during the second half, Colorado State finished the game on a 15-0 run, highlighted by Kris Martin’s go-ahead 3-pointer with 39 seconds to play, to stun the home team 77-70. UW led for 32 minutes, 41 seconds of game action.
With an eight-point lead in-tact, UW (6-20 overall, 1-13 Mountain West) failed to score a point in the game’s final 4 minutes, 19 seconds. The Cowboys have not won a home game since Dec. 28, 2019, and have back-to-back 20-loss seasons for just the second time in school history and for the first time since the 2009-10 and 2010-11 seasons.
“Even as a coach, sometimes it’s hard to get up and get in front of your team and preach messages,” UW coach Allen Edwards said. “We haven’t had a lot of games where we’ve been in that scenario. … Understanding what got us the lead was what was going to get us the win.”
The Cowboys jumped out to an eight-point halftime lead behind an unlikely cast of characters.
Sophomore forward Brandon Porter and sophomore guard Haize Fornstrom scored nine points and six points, respectively, as the Cowboys bench scored a season-high 17 first-half points. The lead was extended after halftime when redshirt sophomore Hunter Maldonado scored six quick points and senior guard Jake Hendricks hit three 3-point -ers in the first 6 minutes of the half.
Down 19, CSU coach Niko Medved called a timeout with 14:06 left in the half. After the breather, the Rams (18-9, 9-5) suddenly found their composure and couldn’t miss.
CSU gradually cut into the Cowboys’ lead and had the deficit down to just four at the 5-minute mark. Porter then hit a 3-pointer to tie his career-high with 12 points, extending UW’s lead back out to eight. That marked the last time UW scored in the game.
“I thought we probably took some quick ones … not popping it around, not moving, moving them,” Edwards said. “Our reaction on the defensive end of the floor allowed them to get some good looks.”
CSU started the game 1 of 15 from 3-point range but hit 6 of 9 from deep to finish, including Martin’s dagger. Martin scored all 13 of his points in the second half. UW, even more undersized than usual without the services of redshirt sophomore forward Hunter Thompson (mononucleosis), was outrebounded 52-26 in the game.
Down two with 22 seconds to play, Hendricks missed what would have been a go-ahead 3-pointer. Martin then made 5 of 6 free-throw attempts to close out the game.
“(This loss) is pretty high up there, but we have to keep working,” Hendricks said. “It’s all we can do. … (After the timeout) they just continued to get basket after basket.”
Despite the scoring drought to end the game, four UW players finished in double-figure scoring, led by Maldonado’s 17 points.
The Cowboys have lost 10 of their past 11 games, with the lone victory coming at San Jose State on Feb. 1. During the Pokes’ slide, there have been blowouts coupled with agonizingly close defeats, with Saturday’s loss to CSU ranking toward the top of the brutal list.
The results are especially frustrating for Maldonado, who truly believes the Cowboys are a better team than they were when the season tipped off against Idaho State in early November.
“We just let this opportunity slip,” Maldonado said. “I definitely know we aren’t the same team when we first started. And I think that’s why half of us are frustrated, because we have grown so much. And I don’t think we’re able to show you how just how much, especially in games like this.
“It’s definitely frustrating, but we have grown.”
The Border War loss also brought up questions about Edwards’ future leading the program.
Since going 43-28 in his first two seasons as head coach, UW is just 14-44 over the past two campaigns. Edwards is not oblivious to the fact the team isn’t winning at a rate fans would like. That being said, he’s proud of the type of program he’s built, one centered on character rather than talent, over his four seasons as head coach.
He believes the Cowboys are on the right track; whether his job is in jeopardy isn’t up to him, he said.
“I do believe we’ve made drastic changes, because … when we get into this recruiting game, I’m looking more at character than I am at talent. Because of our scenario here, bringing guys in that want to represent the University of Wyoming in the right way on and off the floor,” Edwards said. “This is a ‘build job.’ This isn’t a ‘win right away job.’ No disrespect to us, but this is not San Diego State, UNLV and New Mexico. … I’m not shortcutting it. I’m not trying to bring in the wrong type of guys to try to pad the win column.
“That’s out of my hands, to be honest with you. … We’re still finding a way to compete. With the administration, it’s not like I’m hiding, they’re not hiding from me. … If you’re talking about building, then I think the core group is in place for this program to be successful.”
COLORADO ST. 77, WYOMING 70
Colorado State: Roddy 4-8 2-3 10, Thistlewood 2-6 3-4 8, Carvacho 3-5 5-10 11, Moore 3-5 3-6 12, Stevens 4-16 6-7 14, Edwards 1-5 1-2 3, Martin 3-7 4-4 13, Thomas 2-2 2-4 6, Tonje 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 22-54 26-40 77
Wyoming: Taylor 2-7 0-0 5, Hendricks 4-11 3-3 14, Banks 0-0 2-2 2, Marble 4-10 4-5 12, Maldonado 7-19 3-5 17, Fornstrom 2-2 0-0 6, Milton 0-0 0-1 0, Porter 4-6 1-1 12, Foster 1-4 0-0 2. Totals: 24-59 13-17 70
Halftime: UW 37, CSU 29. 3-pointers: CSU 7-24 (Moore 3-5, Martin 3-7, Thistlewood 1-5, Roddy 0-2, Edwards 0-2, Stevens 0-3); UW 9-29 (Porter 3-4, Hendricks 3-10, Fornstrom 2-2, Taylor 1-1, Foster 0-3, Marble 0-4, Maldonado 0-5). Rebounds: CSU 52 (Carvacho 17); UW 26 (Marble 6). Assists: CSU 9 (Stevens 4); UW 11 (Maldonado 4). Turnovers: CSU 17 (Roddy 4, Carvacho 4); UW 9 (Maldonado 4). Blocks: CSU 1 (Carvacho); UW 2 (Marble 2). Steals: CSU 3 (Edwards 2); UW 10 (Maldonado 4). Total fouls: CSU 21; UW 28. Fouled out: CSU 1 (Roddy); UW 1 (Marble).
Attendance: 4,135.