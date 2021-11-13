Cowboys report card

Offense: Wyoming’s final total of 288 yards is a little deceiving, with 74 of these yards coming on a garbage-time touchdown pass to sophomore receiver Isaiah Neyor. The offense had seven penalties for 45 yards, nearly all of which happened in costly situations. One such instance occurred with the Cowboys down six in the fourth quarter during a 21-yard run by Xazavian Valladay that would've brought them to the Boise State 30-yard line. A holding call negated the big play and put UW in a first-and-14 from its own 45, and Boise State picked off Levi Williams on the next play to put the game away. D+

Defense: The Cowboys had several bright spots on defense, buckling down in their own territory to force field goals on several occasions. However, they also had their share of shortcomings. Boise State, which has struggled to run the ball for the bulk of the season, rushed for 160 yards – 48.6 more than its season average. They also allowed Hank Bachmeier to complete 72% of his passes for 225 yards and a touchdown, as the Broncos went 7-of-15 on third downs. The UW defense only had one penalty, an offsides call in the first quarter, but this misstep had immediate consequences – turning a field goal attempt into a touchdown drive. B–

Special teams: The Pokes were able to find success in a couple areas on special teams. Ralph Fawaz averaged 42.1 yards on seven punts, with three downed inside the 20-yard line and two going for 50 yards or more. Cam Stone made his UW career as a kick returner, averaging 30 yards on two returns. B+