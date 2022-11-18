LARAMIE — Senior Katelyn Mitchem will represent the University of Wyoming at the 2022 NCAA Cross Country National Championships as an individual qualifier this Saturday 19th in Stillwater, Okla.
The women’s 6-kilometer race will start at 8:20 a.m. MT and will be televised on ESPNU.
After finishing in 14th place at the NCAA Mountain Regional last Friday with a time of 20 minutes, 30.8 seconds to lead the Cowgirls, Mitchem will run with the best in Division I. She is one of four women individual qualifiers from the Mountain Regional along with two runners from Utah State and one from the Air Force Academy.
Thirty-eight individuals were selected to participate in each the men's and women's championship through an automatic qualifier and at-large selection process. All individual qualifiers finished in the top 25 in their regions.
The last qualifier for the Cowgirls was in 2014, when Holly Page ran at nationals. Mitchem will be the eighth in UW history (since 1981). The last Cowboy to compete on the biggest stage was Christopher Henry in 2019.
Mitchem has had a solid season for the Cowgirls. On her home course in Laramie for the 2022 Mountain West Championships Mitchem paced the Cowgirls to a fourth-place team finish and an individual performance of fifth overall in a loaded MW field.