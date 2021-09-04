Colton Pool, who covers Montana State for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle, weighs in on what Wyoming can expect this weekend against the Bobcats.
You’ve covered the team for a while now, but obviously they didn’t play last year. What are your initial thoughts on how the Bobcats look?
It’s tough to say. It’s been two years, and there’s been a fair amount of change. But, considering it’s been two years, there hasn’t been a crazy amount of change in terms of the personnel. Obviously, head coach Brent Vigen comes over from Wyoming, and that’s been documented plenty, but in terms of the overall philosophy ... Vigen was well known for wanting to run the ball at Wyoming, and that was kind of the same mindset as when Jeff Choate was the head coach at Montana State.
There’s a new head coach, it’s been two years, so players will be improved from when they last played in 2019, and then there’s obviously a fair amount of turnover. Like I said, it’s tough to say. Philosophy hasn’t changed, but maybe the game plan and personnel have changed a little bit – especially at the quarterback position. We’ll just have to wait and see when MSU kicks off.
Montana State is one of the top contenders in the FCS, but is still trying to take that next step in the postseason. Does it seem like (NC State transfer quarterback) Matthew McKay is the guy to help them do that?
That’s certainly the hope. Quarterback play through Choate’s tenure was so inconsistent. In fact, I think this is the sixth day one starting quarterback that Montana State will have in as many seasons. That just goes to show you that they’ve had so much figured out.
They’ve had such an efficient run game – they broke the program’s single-season rushing record in 2019. Montana State’s defense in 2019 was among the best in the FCS. But, quarterback play was so inconsistent.
Now they bring in Matt McKay – an NC State transfer who, from what I saw in his limited action at NC State, was pretty accurate. Especially in those short to intermediate routes, which is what Montana State needs. They need someone who is a bit of a game manager and can be dependable, and just keep drives alive. And he can certainly do that with his legs as well.
I think the hope is that McKay represents the next step in the progression of this program.
You mention six starting quarterbacks in six years, and I know All-Big Sky linebacker Troy Andersen is one of them. What does he bring to the table on the defensive side? It seems like he’s one of the most versatile players in the country.
That’s right, he was the day one starter in 2018. It’s crazy the career path he’s had since he got to Montana State. He was recruited as a linebacker, but then they made him play mostly at running back in 2017, and he was Big Sky freshman of the year. Then, in 2018, their quarterback was ineligible, so Andersen comes in, and they switch him to quarterback. He wins the quarterback battle, and then he breaks the single-season touchdown rushing record.
Then, in 2019, he finally gets his chance to play defense. But, they also really like him on offense, so he they play him on both sides of the ball a little bit. He was among the team’s leaders in rushing yards, rushing touchdowns, sacks and tackles. Now, for the most part, he’s going to be focusing on defense.
This is going to be the chance to really show what he can do, especially now that he’s at Mike linebacker. He was more of an outside linebacker in 2019. I think this is his position to show what he can do athletically. He’s going to be cleaning up a lot of plays. He’s going to get a lot of tackles, he’s going to get a fair amount of sacks, and also make those explosive plays that he was really well known for on offense.
Former MSU coach Jeff Choate was a defensive guy. Have there been any schematic changes on that side of the ball?
They’re going from kind of a 3-4 hybrid defensive front to more of a four down lineman defensive front. It’s essentially a 4-2-5 in preparation for the amount of passing they’ll see in the Big Sky Conference. They also have a lot of confidence in their safeties to be able to drop down into the box and give some run support that way ... and at least talking to the players, they seem to have embraced the change.
What’s going to be the key for Montana State to be able to pull off an upset, or at least keep it competitive for all four quarters?
Running the ball and stopping the run. Obviously Brent Vigen was well known for that at Wyoming, and I don’t think that’s going away. That’s kind of the strength of the team, whether that’s traditional run game, quarterback run game and maybe some fly sweeps here and there.
They’ll try to establish themselves on the ground. If they can do that, and it’s within a possession at the end of the first half, that’ll show you that MSU had a really good game plan going into this. I think MSU also has the personnel to stick with it into the fourth, but it’s also possible Wyoming gets an explosive play or two and is up 21-0 before we realize it.
If they can establish the run game, keep drives alive, keep time of possession relatively even, I think it could spell a really interesting game for Montana State.