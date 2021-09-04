Quarterback
Both teams have dual-threat quarterbacks that appear set to drive their respective offenses. UW junior Sean Chambers, who is 9-3 as a starter, enters his third consecutive season as the Cowboys’ starting quarterback. He is also coming off his third consecutive season-ending injury, however, and hasn’t played a full game since October 2019. Back to full strength, Chambers has earned praise from coaches over the past month for his growth in the passing game. Matthew McKay, a transfer from North Carolina State, will get the start for the Bobcats. McKay hasn’t played since 2019 himself, but has reaped the benefits from having a full off-season with his new team.
Advantage: Wyoming
Running back
Perhaps the greatest strength at any skill position on UW’s roster, the Cowboys have the deepest running back room in the Mountain West and arguably one of the most seasoned in the country. Two-time MW rushing leader Xazavian Valladay is at the forefront of the Pokes’ rushing attack after ranking in the top 20 in the country in rushing yards per game each of the past two years, and he’s complimented by seventh-year senior Trey Smith, speedy 2020 opt-out Titus Swen and blossoming true freshman D.Q. James. Isaiah Ifanse tops the depth chart for Montana State, and enters his junior year at No. 13 on the Bobcats’ all-time rushing list, despite having played just two seasons. The former Washington Gatorade player of the year is backed up by freshman Elijah Elliott and sophomore Lane Sumner.
Advantage: Wyoming
Wide receiver/tight end
Wyoming’s coaches have spoken on multiple occasions during the past month about their desire to stretch the field through the passing game, and Saturday’s game will serve as a first glance at what to expect moving forward. Super senior Ayden Eberhardt returns as the Pokes’ leading receiver and most experienced wide-out, while Isaiah Neyor leads a cast of promising but mostly untested underclassmen at the position. Meanwhile, fullback Parker Christensen and tight end Treyton Welch should see an uptick in passing game involvement. Jaden Smith, Willie Patterson and Lance McCutcheon are listed as the starting receivers for the Bobcats. McCutcheon is the most seasoned of the group, with the senior ranking fifth on the team in 2019 with 13 receptions for 197 yards and two touchdowns – both of which came during the FCS playoffs. The Bobcats do lose a pair of key players in Travis Jonsen and Kevin Kassis, however, who accounted for 54% of MSU's receptions.
Advantage: Wyoming
Offensive line
The offensive line might be the strength of both teams. Montana State’s O-line is anchored by preseason All-Big Sky selection Taylor Tuiasosopo, who leads a group that helped the Bobcats have the top rushing attack in the conference with 258.1 yards per game in 2019. Wyoming, meanwhile, returns eight offensive linemen that have started at some point in their career – including Preseason Outland Trophy watch list honoree Keegan Cryder. With as much as both of these teams rely on establishing the run, O-line play could be the difference between a close contest and a blowout in UW’s favor.
Advantage: Wyoming
Defensive line
Converted linebackers Amandre Williams, a third-team All-Big Sky selection, and Daniel Hardy have assumed heavier pass rusher roles for the Bobcats this season and should see the bulk of the action at defensive end. Chase Benson, also a third team All-Big Sky selection in 2019, will anchor the interior line for MSU. Unfortunately for MSU, the Cowboys are blessed with plenty of talent of their own up front. Defensive end Garrett Crall – who was recently named to the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Big Board – and defensive tackle Ravontae Holt are the veterans of the group for UW, with 64 games played between the two. Jaylen Pate, Victor Jones and Cole Godbout should also be regular fixtures on the Wyoming D-line.
Advantage: Wyoming
Linebackers
A strength of both teams, there will be no shortage of experience at the middle linebacker spot. Chad Muma, who has landed on the Butkus Award watch list and NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Big Board, is back for UW after ranking sixth in the nation in tackles per game last year. Montana State, meanwhile, returns one of the most versatile players in college football in Troy Anderson. Anderson, who earned first team all-conference honors, turned his focus to defense in 2019 and earned a first-team all-conference nod at linebacker. The greatest question for UW defensively is how the linebacker position will look without Chuck Hicks, who transferred to Missouri during fall camp. Easton Gibbs provides a ton of promise at the position, but how much action the Cowboys’ reserves will see is still in question.
Advantage: Wyoming
Defensive backs
UW coach Craig Bohl stated last month he believes the cornerback position might be as strong as it’s been since he arrived in Laramie, thanks to the return of C.J. Coldon and Azizi Hearn. The duo hasn’t been shy to state their aspirations to be viewed as the top cornerback duo in the MW as they enter their second season opposite each other as full-time starters. Braden Smith and Esias Gandy return to start at the two safety spots for the Cowboys, while Keyon Blankebaker is listed as the top nickelback. Similar to UW, Montana State will use five defensive backs on the field at most times. Senior nickelback Tyrel Thomas is the Bobcats’ most experienced player in the secondary. He started 12 of 15 games in 2019, recording 42 tackles, two interceptions and a team-best 12 pass breakups.
Advantage: Wyoming
Special teams
The Bobcats are set to roll out new faces at most starting specialist positions this Saturday. Two-time all-Big Sky punter Jered Padmos has been replaced by Bryce Leighton, while Blake Glessner appears to have won out a tight competition at kicker. Former Wyoming Gatorade player of the year Coy Steel stands atop the depth chart at punt returner. The Cowboys have some new pieces, as well, with Ralph Fawaz taking over for Nick Null, who transferred out earlier this year. But, they also bring back Lou Groza Award watch list honoree John Hoyland at kicker, with returners Ayden Eberhardt, Titus Swen and Cameron Stone slated to make an impact in the return game.