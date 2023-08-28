University of Wyoming nickelback Wrook Brown, left, tackles Ohio running back Sieh Bangura during the Cowboys' 30-27 overtime loss in the Arizona Bowl on Friday in Tucson, Ariz. DJ Johnson/For WyoSports
University of Wyoming cornerback Kolbey Taylor tackles graduate wide receiver Ryan Marquez during the University of Wyoming spring game Saturday, April 29, 2023, at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie.
Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Wyoming Cowboys cornerback Jakorey Hawkins (7) lines up on defense during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate)
Tyler Tate
University of Wyoming nickelback Wrook Brown, left, tackles Ohio running back Sieh Bangura during the Cowboys' 30-27 overtime loss in the Arizona Bowl on Friday in Tucson, Ariz. DJ Johnson/For WyoSports
Wyoming Cowboys safety Wyett Ekeler (31) reacts to an officiating call during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate)
For a team that relies heavily on stout defense, the University of Wyoming’s secondary knows it has to be better than last year.
The Cowboys finished eight in the Mountain West in pass defense, allowing 217 yards per game. The biggest problem: UW allowed 19 touchdowns through the air while intercepting just six passes in 13 games.
The good news for UW is the secondary returns 14 players from last year’s group, including both starting safeties and its starting nickelback.
Craig Bohl, who’s going into his 10th year as UW’s coach, expects a tight competition at cornerback during fall camp. Deron Harrell and Jakorey Hawkins split one of the starting jobs last fall, while UW will need to replace Cam Stone at the No. 1 cornerback slot after he transferred to Hawaii this offseason.
The primary candidates to compete with Harrell and Hawkins for starting reps will be Kolbey Taylor and Tyrecus Davis. Both cornerbacks had interceptions in this year’s spring game, with Taylor picking off starting quarterback Andrew Peasley and returning it 42 yards for a touchdown.
Wide receiver Ayir Asante, who transferred to UW from Holy Cross this summer, has been up against Taylor in practice throughout fall camp. From what he’s seen lining up across him, he expects Taylor to make a big leap this year.
“Kolbey’s gonna shock a lot of people,” Asante said. “Right now, not too many people know about him, but mentally, he’s there. He’s driven, and he understands that we’re out here to work.”
Wyett Ekeler and Isaac White will return to their starting jobs at free and strong safety, respectively. Ekeler was third on the team with 67 tackles last season, adding seven pass breakups and one interception. White also had a strong year with 66 tackles and three pass breakups.
While interceptions are a goal for the secondary as a whole, it’s especially important for Ekeler to improve in the turnover margins this season.
“To get more guys comfortable playing, that’s our biggest goal right now,” Ekeler said. “We have a lot of good players, but we need more. It’s a long season, guys get hurt, so we need guys to step up. And they’re going to.
“... Myself, I had, what, three dropped picks last year? That comes into play. We just have to be better. We just have to be better, man.”
Wrook Brown also returns at nickelback after starting the last seven games a year ago. He finished with 37 tackles, three pass breakups and 1½ tackles for loss.
Brown may not be the biggest guy on the field at 5-foot-11 and 185 pounds, but he earned every opportunity he got last season due to his work ethic and mentality in practice, Bohl said.
“Wrook was a guy who came in and exceeded my expectations,” Bohl said. “He was a guy, early in the year, who played against Illinois and was not exactly ready for primetime. But what occurred was, when he had his opportunity on the backend, he showed us that he can compete in our conference and play well.
“I talked to him today, and I said, ‘You gotta keep that chip on your shoulder to move forward.’ Nothing brings out the best in a man other than competition.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.