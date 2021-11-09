With four teams coming off postseason appearances and a handful of top players returning across the league, the Mountain West is shaping up to be as competitive as it has been in recent memory.
Commissioner Craig Thompson alluded to such in his opening remarks at MW media days last month.
“Everybody's back, and it's going to be fun,” Thompson said. “It's going to be a race for sure. Colorado State has the preseason nod, but everybody is going to have to perform. It's going to be a very interesting Mountain West season.”
Top contenders
Colorado State was picked to win the conference in the MW’s preseason media poll, receiving 11 of 20 first-place votes after going 20-8 – including a program-best 14-4 in league play – with a trip to the National Invitation Tournament semifinals. Juniors Isaiah Stevens and David Roddy were voted to the preseason all-conference team. Roddy is also one of 20 players that were named to the first watch list for the Karl Malone Award, which honors the nation's best collegiate power forward.
San Diego State came in at No. 2 in the preseason poll following an impressive 2020-21 campaign. The Aztecs finished 23-5 overall and 14-3 in the MW, winning the regular-season and conference tournament titles. Senior guard Matt Bradley, who ranked No. 3 in scoring, No. 8 in free-throw percentage and No. 9 in 3-pointers made in the Pac-12 last season at California, is the MW's preseason newcomer of the year.
Nevada was picked third after finishing fifth in the MW last season. The Wolf Pack are led on the court by preseason player of the year Grant Sherfield, who topped the conference in scoring and assists during league play to earn newcomer of the year honors. They also have a three-time MW coach of the year on the bench in Steve Alford.
Boise State was voted to finish fourth, which is where it ended last season. The Broncos returned to the postseason for the first time since 2018, reaching the NIT quarterfinals before falling to tournament champion Memphis by three. However, they will have to find a way to replace Derrick Alston Jr., who was selected by the Utah Jazz with the No. 33 pick in the NBA draft.
Utah State rounded out the top five, despite going 20-9 and finishing second in the MW last season. This drop could be due to the departure of head coach Craig Smith, who is now at Utah and took guards Rollie Worster and Marco Anthony with him. Nonetheless, the Aggies are seeking a fourth consecutive NCAA Tournament berth – they got the MW’s autobid in 2020 by winning the conference tournament before the Big Dance was canceled – and should not be overlooked.
Best of the rest
Outside of the presumed top contenders, several other teams appear poised to make some noise in the league.
Fresno State is coming off a 12-12 season and sixth-place finish, but the Bulldogs' outlook seems bright – in large part due to the return of Orlando Robinson. Robinson initially declared for the NBA draft, but withdrew his name and will return to Fresno after averaging 14.6 points and 9.2 rebounds per game last year.
UNLV was just 10 points back of the Bulldogs in the poll, with senior guard Bryce Hamilton landing on the preseason all-conference team. Hamilton, who ranked third in the conference in scoring, also withdrew his name from the draft earlier this year.
Wyoming finds itself picked to finish where it ended last season, coming in tied with New Mexico at No. 8. The Cowboys return nine contributors from last season, including two-time all-conference honorable mention Hunter Maldonado, but lost leading scorer Marcus Williams to the transfer portal. The Pokes will look to build off a five-win turnaround under second-year coach Jeff Linder.
New Mexico, meanwhile, has no shortage of new faces. The Lobos signed four Power Five transfers this offseason, in addition to hiring 2017 Big Ten coach of the year (University of Minnesota) Richard Pitino – son of Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino.
Long shots
San Jose State and Air Force brought up the caboose of the preseason poll by a substantial margin, with 39 points separating No. 10 SJSU from the two teams picked to finish eighth. The Spartans went 3-13 in conference play last season, but it should be noted that two of these wins came courtesy of forfeits by New Mexico.
Air Force is far and away the favorite to finish last in the league after going 5-20 overall and 3-17 in conference play. The Falcons bring back two key contributors in A.J. Walker and Nikc Jackson, but nobody else on the roster averaged more than 4.1 points per game last season.