LARAMIE – The Mountain West has established itself as one of the best basketball leagues in the country, and that trend should continue again this year.
Six MW teams played in postseason games after last year’s conference tournament, including four teams in the NCAA Tournament, one in the National Invitational Tournament and one in the Basketball Classic. The conference’s four NCAA Tournament bids were ranked sixth last year behind the Big Ten (nine), the Big East (six), the Big 12 (six), the SEC (six) and the ACC (six).
The MW saw five of its 11 teams win at least 20 games during the regular season. Boise State led the pack with a 27-8 record to win both the MW regular season and conference tournament titles.
As college basketball continues to grow more and more competitive with the inception of the transfer portal, the MW has embraced the change and will continue to get national attention again this winter.
Top contenders
San Diego State was picked to win the conference in the MW’s preseason media poll after receiving 16 of 20 first-place votes and a total of 216 points. The Aztecs will also go into the season ranked No. 19 in the country, with four returning starters from last year’s 23-9 team.
SDSU’s key returners will be Matt Bradley, who was voted to the preseason all-conference team, and Nathan Mensah who was last year’s MW defensive player of the year. The Aztecs also have the conference’s preseason newcomer of the year in Darrion Trammel. The senior transfer averaged 18.7 points, 5.1 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game in his last two seasons at Seattle University.
Wyoming came in at No.2 in the preseason poll, with four first-place votes and 204 points. Junior Graham Ike was voted the MW preseason player of the year and joined senior guard Hunter Maldonado on the preseason all-conference team.
The Cowboys are coming off a strong season in which they finished 25-9 and clinched an at-large bid in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2002. UW returns 85% of its scoring from last year’s team to go along with a trio of Southern California transfers, including UCLA’s Jake Kyman and USC’s Ethan Anderson and Max Agbonkpolo.
Ike and Maldonado were both top 10 in the conference last year. Ike finished third with 19.6 points per game, and Maldonado ranked sixth with 18.4 points per game.
Reigning regular season and conference tournament champions Boise State were voted third in the preseason polls with 166 points. The Broncos are coming off a program-record 27 wins and a NCAA Tournament appearance.
Boise State will be without second-team all-conference selection Abu Kigab, who averaged 14.8 points and 5.7 rebounds last year. But the Broncos will return Tyson Degenhart, who was last year’s MW freshman of the year and an all-conference honorable mention.
Along with Degenhart, Marcus Shaver Jr. will step into the starting point guard role, coach Leon Rice said. Shaver Jr. averaged 13.3 points and 3.7 rebounds and was an all-conference second-team selection a year ago.
Boise State will also welcome in Chibuzo Agbo, a Texas Tech transfer who is expected to play a big role this season.
Colorado State was voted to finish fourth in the conference with 156 points. The Rams were second in the MW a year ago and ended the year 25-6, with an NCAA Tournament appearance.
CSU will be without the services of Isaiah Stevens, a senior guard that was voted to this year’s preseason all-conference team, for an undetermined amount of time after he had foot surgery. Stevens earned second team all-conference honors and was a finalist for the Bob Cousy point guard of the year award a year ago. He averaged 14.7 points, 4.7 assists and 3.2 rebounds in 31 games.
New Mexico rounded out the top 5 in the preseason polls with 136 points. The Lobos are coming off a disappointing 13-19 campaign in which the team went just 5-12 in conference play.
This year’s team will look very similar, with all five starters returning to Albuquerque. Jamal Mashburn Jr. was voted to the preseason all-conference team after averaging 18.2 points last season. He will be joined by senior guard Jaelen House, who averaged 16.9 points, 4.5 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game.
New Mexico will also feature last year’s California Mr. Basketball, true freshman Donovan Dent.
Best of the rest
Everyone in the conference knows anything can happen. Outside of the top five in the predicted order of finish, several teams will look to make a run to outplay their projections.
UNLV was picked to finish sixth in the MW after last year’s 18-14 season. The Rebels lost their leading scorer, Bryce Hamilton, who averaged 21.8 points in 32 games last year.
UNLV will look to a pair of transfers for new leadership this season. EJ Harkless averaged 10 points and 4.1 rebounds in 23 starts last year at Oklahoma, and Luis Rodriquez averaged 6.6 points and 5.5 rebounds in 23 starts at Ole Miss.
Fresno State was picked to finish seventh with 101 points. The Bulldogs will return four starters from last year’s 23-13 team that finished the season on a four-game win streak after winning the Basketball Classic championship in March.
The Bulldogs lost Orlando Robinson, who averaged 14.6 points and 9.2 rebounds last year, but welcome in Joseph Hunter, who was voted the MW preseason freshman of the year.
Utah State was voted eighth in the preseason polls after an 18-16 season that ended with a NIT appearance. The Aggies graduated a pair of all-conference players in Justin Bean and Brandon Horvath, but return three starters.
St. Joseph transfer Taylor Funk will join the Aggies as a captain this winter. Funk played five seasons for the Hawks, and averaged 13.2 points and 6.6 rebounds in 28 starts a year ago.
Nevada came in at No. 9 in the preseason poll, and will return six letter-winners and two starters. Will Maker led the team last year with 11.5 points per game, and returns to Reno with Kenan Blackshear, who averaged 8.1 points last season.
The Wolf Pack finished last year 13-18 overall and 6-12 in conference play. Nevada will look to improve on that mark with four transfers, three of which are Jared Lucas from Oregon State, Tyler Powell from Seton Hall and Michael Folarin from Eastern Washington.
Long shots
San Jose State and Air Force were voted No. 10 and No. 11 in the conference for the second consecutive season.
The Spartans earned 35 points to finish 10th in the preseason poll. SJSU finished dead last in the MW last year with an 8-23 record, which included a dreadful 1-17 conference record.
SJSU returns junior guard Omari Moore who was an all-conference honorable mention with 13.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game last season. In total, the Spartans have added 10 newcomers to this year’s roster.
Air Force rounds out the preseason polls at No. 11 with just 27 points. The Falcons finished last year 11-18 overall and 4-13 in conference play. Air Force is the favorite to finish last in the conference this season, with 18 underclassmen out of the team’s 21 players.