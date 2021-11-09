As much as it has been in recent memory, the Mountain West women’s basketball conference seems to be wide open this season.
Before the University of Wyoming won its first conference tournament title in March, Boise State had won the previous five out of six. The Broncos joined the MW in 2011. Prior to that, Fresno State and San Diego State were at the top of the conference exchanging conference tournament titles. Colorado State also was in the mix among the top, winning four regular-season championships since 2014 and a tournament title during that span.
And it's been since early in the 2000s when New Mexico and Utah held the reins, but the Lobos are back in the mix of things.
“Everyone has a cyclical run … I think parity-wise, our league has – unfortunately – always been a top and a bottom (league) and I think that’s changing now,” Boise State coach Gordy Presnell said. “I think there’s much more parity than there was five, six, seven years ago.”
After their recent dominance, the Broncos were selected to finish sixth in the MW preseason poll, right behind UW. Fresno State was predicted to finish first, followed by New Mexico, UNLV and CSU.
Behind the premier guards in Hanna and Haley Cavinder, the Bulldogs are seeking redemption from last year’s loss to the Cowgirls in the MW title game. The duo were named to the preseason All-MW team while Haley was given the nod of preseason player of the year.
“Obviously there are as talented players in this league as there are in any league, there are players you’ll look at and go, ‘OK, these guys are as good as we’re going to see,” third-year UW coach Gerald Mattinson said. “That’s what we talk about a lot in practice, actually, is you’re not going to see better guards than you’ll see out of these two or you’re not going to see a better big than you’ll see out of this person.”
But regardless of personnel or individual honors, it’s the coaching in the league that’ll give each program a chance to compete down the stretch.
Being a part of the MW since 2003, Mattinson is aware of the quality of coaching the conference has. It certainly shakes up the landscape of the league.
“One of the things that this league has always had since I’ve been in it is this league has really, really good coaches … I think these coaches scheme well, prepare their teams well,” the coach said. “I think they’re able to take their teams from early in the year to later in the year and they improve. It makes it challenging because you have to continue to improve.”
A program that was on the rise and was expected to make some noise last season was San Jose State, but the team was forced to cancel the remainder of the season after playing only four games because of COVID-19 circumstances.
The Spartans are another example of some growing parity in the league and the well-coached programs with Jamie Craighead at the helm. The ninth-year coach led her 2019-20 squad to the nation's largest single-season win turnaround, going from six victories in 2018-19 to 19 wins the following year.
And seeking its first conference tournament title, UNLV will be led by sophomore Desi-Rae Young, who was named the MW freshman of the year last season, averaging 12.7 points and 6.9 rebounds per contest. Young and first-year coach Lindy La Roque are expected to take a step up this season and can be a team to beat. La Roque has been an assistant coach for Stanford the previous three seasons and could have easily added another pillar to the quality of coaches in the league even before coaching her first season with the program.
“It’ll be a very competitive league and it’s a very well coached league,” Presnell said. “It's going to be a good season for Mountain West basketball.”