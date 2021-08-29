The conversation at linebacker for the University of Wyoming starts and ends with No. 48.
Junior Chad Muma exploded onto the scene in 2020, given the unenviable task of replacing All-American Logan Wilson. UW’s middle linebacker tied for third nationally in tackles per game (11.8) and finished with 71 total in less than six full games of action. He was also named first-team All-Mountain West.
“It was definitely a little bit of pressure (filling in for Wilson),” Muma said. “(But) it’s just kind of the preparation. I know I’m a good player.”
Muma is the heart and soul of a UW defense that was once again among the best in the country, ranking 24th in scoring defense at 21 points per game.
“You just don’t know that a guy is going to be as good as he is until you really get in,” second-year defensive coordinator Jay Sawvel said. “I thought every game last year he improved.”
Listed behind Muma up the middle is freshman Read Sunn.
Muma is hardly the only returner with experience for the Cowboys, however, as he will be flanked by redshirt freshman Easton Gibbs. Redshirt sophomore Chuck Hicks tarted the first give games of 2020 and finished with 27 total tackles, but announced Aug. 23 he was leaving the program. On Aug. 25, Hicks announced he had committed to Missouri.
Gibbs started against Boise State when Hicks went down with a knee injury and thrived, finishing the game with 13 total tackles.
Hicks and Gibbs were in a heated battle for the starting spot during the spring, UW coach Craig Bohl said.
“There is some weird tension at times,” Gibbs said. “But at the end of the day, we’re all on the same team. And we’re all trying to get better and help each other.”
Following the spring game, Hicks was listed at the top of the depth chart, though Bohl has said both will see plenty of action in 2021.
“Last year, it was so iffy. Just going into the season, it was like, the season’s on, then canceled, then (the) season’s on,” Hicks said. “The start was actually in January when we started working out. Just knowing that we’re going full-go, if feels good.
“My biggest thing is just being more around the ball … On the field, you can’t just be 100 (percent), you have to be 110. I think this year, that’s my goal. I want to be 110 every single play I step out there.”
Michael Katz covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at mkatz@wyosports.net or 307-755-3325. Follow him on Twitter at @michaellkatz.