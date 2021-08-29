Chad Muma has lived much of his life in the shadows of others. It’s not an enviable place to be, but it’s one the University of Wyoming star junior linebacker is used to at this point.
Muma is from Lone Tree, Colorado, just a hop, skip and a jump outside of Denver. His father, Ty, played for UW from 1990-91. The younger Muma grew up coming to War Memorial Stadium on brisk Saturday afternoons, a Cowboy from his earliest moments.
During those trips to Laramie, Ty would show Chad and his siblings around town in the family car. He would show the children where he used to live. Ty would also share football stories of yesteryear.
“He’d always tell us he was a really hard hitter,” Chad said with a laugh.
An even larger shadow has been cast over Muma in recent years: that of Logan Wilson, UW’s four-year starter at middle linebacker whose college career culminated with his being selected in the third round of the 2020 NFL draft by the Cincinnati Bengals.
Wilson, a Cody native and Casper product, was and remains a beloved figure in Cowboys lore – his nickname around campus was The Governor because he was the perfect encapsulation of the Equality State – and his 409 career tackles tell the story of his on-field exploits.
Lofty expectations are bound to arise when you’re a legacy player. They’re also likely to rear their head when being asked to immediately fill in for a legend. To have both at the same time, however? That’s not the kind of burden everyone is built to carry.
But Chad Muma has never thought of himself in terms of fitting into another man’s shoes. That mindset inevitably leads to failure.
Instead, Muma opts to carve his own route, to write his own legacy. His journey is his own, just like his father’s and Wilson’s were theirs.
“I definitely want to create my own path, be my own player, kind of be my own,” Muma said. “Not think, ‘He’s just like that guy.’”
Growing up, Muma never had the expectation that he would be a Cowboy. Ty never forced it upon him, Chad said. Ty wanted his son to find the place that was best for him on all levels.
During his junior year at Legacy High, Muma suffered a partially torn patellar tendon. It was at that point many potential collegiate suitors backed off. Not Wyoming, however.
The coaching staff stuck with Muma through it all, a gesture that meant far more than anything his father’s experiences in Laramie could possibly provide.
“I never really thought I was going to end up here,” Muma said.
When he got on campus, Muma made an immediate impact, even if it didn’t show up on game day.
Redshirt senior defensive end Garrett Crall remembers seeing a freshman at practice who knew every call as well, if not better, than his veteran peers. That’s why Muma’s explosion onto the college football scene in 2020 surprised exactly no one in UW’s locker room.
Muma, a first team All-Mountain West selection in 2020, finished his first full season as a starter with 71 tackles in less than six full games. His average of 11.8 tackles per game was tied for third nationally. He was a superstar from the opener at Nevada and more than admirably lived up to the lofty expectations created by his predecessor Wilson, even if that wasn’t his targeted goal.
“I already knew that was going to happen … (Wilson will) tell you the same thing,” Crall said. “We knew Chad was going to be a really good player. All that that he did last year, literally none of it surprised me.
“I still remember when he was in fall camp in 2018 … looking back and saying ‘Who the heck is that?’ I wasn’t expecting him to be telling me where the close call is.”
As he heads into what could be his last year of college football (due to COVID-19, he can return for an additional season in 2022), Muma isn’t thinking too much about his NFL future, though he’s well aware it’s likely in the cards for him. He’s already spoken to UW coach Craig Bohl about it. The best advice he received was to play it out and let the cards fall where they may.
In the back of his head, however, Muma would be lying if he said he wasn’t on the precipice of a lifelong dream being realized. It’s never once crossed his mind that he might come up short.
Muma’s path has always been his own. And it has always been directed toward greatness.
“People ask me, ‘What’s my Plan B, what’s my Plan B?” Muma said. “If you don’t have that mindset (that you will make it), you’re never going to achieve. It’s kind of always been my goal.”