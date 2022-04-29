Wyoming linebacker Chad Muma (48) looks to the sidelines against Boise State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Boise, Idaho. Boise State won 23-13. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
University of Wyoming linebacker Chad Muma (48) celebrates the Cowboys’ 19-16 victory over Montana State with their teammates Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie.
Kyle Spradley/UW athletics
Wyoming linebacker Chad Muma (48) looks to the sidelines against Boise State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Boise, Idaho. Boise State won 23-13. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
LARAMIE – Chad Muma became the latest University of Wyoming linebacker to be selected in the NFL draft Friday evening, as the Jacksonville Jaguars picked the 2021 Butkus Award finalist in the third round with the 70th overall pick.
The Jaguars were one of three teams, along with the Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos, that hosted Muma for an in-person visit earlier this month.
In addition to being one of six finalists for the Butkus Award, which honors the top linebacker in college football, Muma was also an All-American and Chuck Bednarik Award semifinalist during his final season with the Cowboys. He secured his second consecutive first team All-Mountain West nod in 2021 after ranking third in the nation in solo tackles (6.5) and fourth in total tackles (10.9) per game.
Muma also returned two interceptions for touchdowns, which was tied for the second-most in the country. His 142 tackles marked the fourth-highest single-season total in UW history. He finished his Cowboys career with 266 total tackles, 147 solo stops, 5½ sacks, three interceptions, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.
The Lone Tree, Colorado, product follows in the footsteps of former teammate Logan Wilson, who was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the third round of the 2020 draft and started for the team during this year’s run to the Super Bowl.