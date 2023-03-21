NCAA Indiana Wyoming Basketball

University of Wyoming sophomore forward Graham Ike, right, drives past Indiana’s Michael Durr during a First Four game in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament March 15, 2022, in Dayton, Ohio.

 Jeff Dean/AP

LARAMIE — The hits keep coming for the University of Wyoming men's basketball team.

Star forward Graham Ike, who missed the entire season with a right foot injury, put his name in the NCAA transfer portal Tuesday. The junior became the eighth Cowboy to transfer out of the program following the team's 9-22 season and last-place finish in the Mountain West. 


Alex Taylor covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net or 269-364-3560. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22.

