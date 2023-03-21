LARAMIE — The hits keep coming for the University of Wyoming men's basketball team.
Star forward Graham Ike, who missed the entire season with a right foot injury, put his name in the NCAA transfer portal Tuesday. The junior became the eighth Cowboy to transfer out of the program following the team's 9-22 season and last-place finish in the Mountain West.
Ike averaged 19.5 points and 9.6 rebounds in 33 starts as a sophomore. He was voted the MW preseason player of the year by the media before the start of the season.
An Aurora, Colorado, product, Ike averaged 11.2 points and 5.4 rebounds in 12 games as a freshman during the condensed COVID-19 2020-21 season. He joins Noah Reynolds, Xavier DuSell, Jeremiah Oden, Nate Barnhart, Max Agbonkpolo, Ethan Anderson and Jake Kyman as former Cowboys in the transfer portal.
UW coach Jeff Linder, who just wrapped his third season at the helm of the program, released a statement shortly after the news broke of Ike's departure.
“I took over this program the week COVID shut down the country in March 2020 with four returning players and two years later we were dancing our way to the NCAA Tournament," Linder said in the statement. "New challenges (transfer portal & NIL) have presented themselves in the last twelve months that has changed the landscape of college basketball. The new landscape isn’t changing any time soon and we must embrace change.
"As we embrace change, I hope that the State of Wyoming and the passionate fans who wear the brown and gold will embrace the young men who will stay and RIDE FOR THE BRAND. There will be a lot of new faces next season across college basketball and there will be a lot of new faces playing for the Cowboys in the Arena-Auditorium. The returning players and the new faces will play with a passion and pride that will make you proud."
Ike's departure brings UW's open scholarship count to 10 out of 13 total. On top of eight outgoing transfers, super-seniors Hunter Maldonado and Hunter Thompson played their last college games during the MW tournament earlier this month.
As of now, three players are still on UW's roster, including Kenny Foster, Brendan Wenzel and Caden Powell. Cort Roberson and Nathanial Talich were both preferred walk-ons this season.
“My players know that one of the four things that they are held accountable to every day is what their response is," Linder said. "As a head coach I have never experienced a season like this. I have learned a great deal over the last twelve months and will be better for it.
"My response will embrace the changes that have impacted the program without sacrificing the standards that have allowed my teams to be successful and what will make us successful as we move forward. As we move forward as a program, I want to wish all the best to the players who have chosen to transfer and are grateful for the time they spent here.”
The transfer portal opened March 13 and will stay open until May 11.
