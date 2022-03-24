LARAMIE – With the Mountain West’s 2021-22 men’s basketball season coming to a close last week, MW beat writers Geoff Grammer (Albuquerque Journal) and Kevin Lytle (The Coloradoan) joined WyoSports’ Josh Criswell to recap what the league accomplished, what’s next and more.
Now that we’ve had a little bit of time to process the past few months, what stands out to you most about what the Mountain West achieved as a conference this season?
KL: Getting four teams back into the NCAA Tournament was a big step forward. Most projections had it as a one or two-bid league in preseason, and even well into the year, so it was a big step forward. Even beyond that, most teams seem to be trending in the right direction.
GG: I do believe the league is back to a spot where it can, and frankly should, expect to be a two- to three-bid league every season. Maybe not four, but the MWC should never be a one-bid league, even in the current climate of the Power 5/6 pulling further away from the rest of college basketball with finances each year. The MW should still be a multiple bid league each season, and I think 2020-21 got the conference back on that track.
I don’t think it should expect to get more teams in than the Pac-12 each season, but I do think there is zero reason it shouldn’t expect two to three a year getting in the tournament.
JC: Obviously, getting four teams in the NCAA Tournament is huge for the league, but I thought the overall depth of the MW was almost as impressive. KenPom had the MW as the highest-ranked non-Power 6 league by a fairly significant margin, with seven teams ranking in the top 90. Even teams near the bottom of the standings had their moments, with Nevada giving Boise State a scare in the conference tournament, and New Mexico taking down a Wyoming squad that had risen to No. 22 in the polls.
With so many teams fighting for NCAA Tournament berths, it felt like there were multiple must-watch games each week. This, combined with some thrilling finishes, really helped boost the league’s national profile.
What was the biggest surprise and disappointment in the league this year?
KL: Biggest surprise for me was Wyoming. Jeff Linder did an excellent job molding the pieces into a really dangerous squad, and the ascension of the Cowboys was a big boost to the league. Nevada had to be the biggest disappointment. Plenty of talent, but a disjointed season. For a recent power, it hurts the league to have Nevada playing at this level.
GG: Best surprise on the positive side was Wyoming, not only in the obvious move up from a preseason media poll selections of (tied for eighth), but in how Jeff Linder did it. I’m not alone, I don’t believe in being surprised at just how flexible Linder was to his personnel. That’s not the knock on Linder it may sound like. Coaches, even those generally willing to adjust to their personnel, don’t often transform what they’ve been doing as much as Linder did this season. There were, after all, five seasons of head coaching data for us all to look at with Linder, and what he did with Wyoming this season was so unique to those other five in the post-up dominance of the offense that it was fascinating to watch.
On the flip side, I would say I was even more surprised by Nevada’s collapse than I was Wyoming’s success. With a pair of great guards, including a preseason player of the year candidate, and a pair of 7-footers and some solid wings to add to the mix, the ingredients looked to be there for a recipe of championship-level success. … Nevada playing in the 8/9, 11 a.m. Wednesday game of the MW Tournament in March was as big a surprise to me as anything you could have told me would happen back in October.
JC: Wyoming’s ascent from presumed bottom-dweller to one of the top teams in the league was easily the biggest surprise this season. Graham Ike and Hunter Maldonado deservedly received the bulk of the attention for the Cowboys, but the strategy employed by Linder and the chemistry of the team is what took them over the top – something that should spur optimism regardless of what the future holds for their two stars.
What Boise State did, finishing 21-3 and winning the MW title after booting Arizona transfer Devonaire Doutrive off the team, shouldn’t be overlooked, either.
As for disappointments, no team compares with Nevada. After being picked to finish third and receiving a pair of first-place votes in the MW preseason poll, the Wolf Pack finished eighth at 6-12 in league play. They seemed checked out numerous times down the stretch of the regular season, a surprising development with three-time MW coach of the year Steve Alford at the helm.
For all the excitement of the regular season, the MW had yet another NCAA Tournament letdown – going 0-4 to fall to 0-8 in the Big Dance since 2019. What is the source of these struggles, and what can teams do to better prepare themselves for March?
KL: A very frustrating end. Tournament play is weird like that, with so much freak chance involved. In a nutshell, each loss is understandable, but the continuing trend of MW struggles in the Big Dance is baffling. I can’t point to one thing, but a lack of NCAA Tournament experience for most MW teams certainly plays a role. Hopefully they can return next year and do damage.
GG: It’s a boring answer, but I’m not sure there’s a specific thing to tweak or fix to get this problem solved. It’s happened enough over the past seven or eight years that you want to be able to find a fix, but other than hoping for some better players and teams, the Big Dance is really all about chance and matchups.
While it’s easy to call the league overrated when these March failings happen, what are we really basing that on other than they lost in the tournament? There aren’t specific changes in how they schedule or really even perform in the season that would change that first-round moment every season that they just have to figure out.
Of all the random second-round or even second-week runs teams from so many conferences seem to make each year, why the MW can’t seem to get one is beyond me.
JC: I’m not sure what else the league can do to nix its postseason woes. At some point in the season, all four teams that made the Big Dance appeared fully capable of making a run to the Sweet 16. It’s also not like the MW got blown out of the tournament. Colorado State and San Diego State both were up nine in the second half of their first-round games, while Wyoming stayed within striking distance of Indiana all night, despite one of its worst offensive showings of the season. Boise State, which trailed Memphis by 19 at halftime, is the only MW team that got out-classed at the Big Dance.
Like Kevin mentioned, experience plays a part in these continued struggles. Having so many players get a taste of March Madness should prove beneficial for the league heading into next season.
How do you see the transfer portal impacting the league this off-season?
KL: Very hard to predict this early on in the era of transfers. This could change drastically with exits (either via transfer or NBA Draft).
GG: It will be huge, but that’s the norm everywhere now. The country caught up to the MW on the transfer market.
The MW was a transfer portal league even before there was a transfer portal. SDSU, UNLV and UNM used the additions of high-major transfers for years to build some of their best teams before the rest of the country was doing it regularly.
Just considering the team I cover, some of the best Lobos in the MW era have been Ruben Douglas (Arizona), Danny Granger (Bradley), JR Giddens (Kansas), Drew Gordon (UCLA), Elijah Brown (Butler), Tim Williams (Samford), and now the two building blocks for the rebuild under Richard Pitino are Jamal Mashburn Jr. (Minnesota) and Jaelen House (Arizona State). For UNM, they’ll hit the transfer market hard for a big (or three) to help in the post and take some of the shooting volume off the two guards.
For the rest of the league, it’s as much about who you might lose as who you’ll add. I expect SDSU to add one major piece every offseason from the transfer portal, and I expect that to be a center if Nathan Mensah leaves.
JC: It’s difficult to say so early on in the offseason, but as Geoff noted, the MW is well-versed in transfer additions – probably more so than most leagues in the country. I would be surprised if the four NCAA Tournament teams don’t add at least one contributor via the portal. Not necessarily a starter, but someone that plays a key role, whether it be on defense, behind the 3-point line or as instant offense off the bench.
I would expect blue-blood programs to attempt to poach some of the top underclassmen and graduate transfers in the conference, which isn’t something unique to the MW. I’d also keep an eye out for significant exits at places like Nevada, which had high hopes and plenty of talent, but came up way short of expectations.
In order, what is your way-too-early top five for the 2022-23 season (barring significant coaching changes or transfer portal developments)?
KL: Colorado State, San Diego State, Boise State, Wyoming, New Mexico
GG: Colorado State, San Diego State, Boise State, Wyoming, New Mexico
JC: Colorado State, San Diego State, Wyoming, Boise State, New Mexico
