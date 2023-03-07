LAS VEGAS — It doesn't get much better than a postseason rivalry matchup in March.

The University of Wyoming women's basketball team (21-9 overall, 13-5 Mountain West) advanced to the semifinals of the conference tournament with a 72-57 win over San Jose State on Monday in Las Vegas. The win pins the Cowgirls against a familiar foe standing in their way of this year's MW title game.


