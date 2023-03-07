LAS VEGAS — It doesn't get much better than a postseason rivalry matchup in March.
The University of Wyoming women's basketball team (21-9 overall, 13-5 Mountain West) advanced to the semifinals of the conference tournament with a 72-57 win over San Jose State on Monday in Las Vegas. The win pins the Cowgirls against a familiar foe standing in their way of this year's MW title game.
Colorado State (20-10, 12-6) beat Boise State 59-52 in the quarterfinals on Monday to matchup with the Cowgirls. The two teams split a pair of games during the regular season last month, with the Rams winning 66-63 in Fort Collins and the Cowgirls winning 76-60 in Laramie.
The Cowgirls didn't know their next opponent during their postgame news conference on Monday, but the Rams did. After CSU beat the Broncos in the quarterfinals, senior McKenna Hofschild – this year's MW player of the year – was well aware of the next opponent on her team's schedule.
"We've got a little chip on our shoulder," Hofschild said when asked about UW. "We think we're coming into this game and we have something to prove. I feel very confident that we'll prove it."
The Rams limited All-Mountain West center Allyson Fertig to just 10 points in the first matchup in Fort Collins, but the UW sophomore exploded for 27 points in the second contest, with 15 of those points coming in the fourth quarter.
CSU senior forward Kendyll Kinzer has seen plenty of tape from her two games against Fertig and the Cowgirls. While it's no secret that UW's offense runs through Fertig, it's also no secret the Rams will do everything they can to stop her in the conference tournament.
"I think personally, I've got to be better defensively," Kinzer said. "I mean, go and watch the film and watch how I can use my feet to my advantage, and then just getting good looks for the whole entire team.
"I think our offense can be better, and then, defensive stops, we're going to get out and run. Hopefully we can get more stops than we did last game."
Ryun Williams, who grew up in Gillette and graduated from Campbell County High, is in his 11th year as the Rams' head coach. While Tuesday will technically be a Border War matchup, he doesn't want the rivalry to take anything away from what's at stake.
"It's a Border War, but more importantly than that, it's the semifinals," Williams said. "That's the No. 1 thing. We're here to win the tournament, not win a Border War. This just happens to be the next opponent."
"Obviously a ton of respect for Wyoming, they got us really good in the fourth quarter in Laramie. We're going to have to play with a greater toughness and a greater concentration. We had a lot of breakdowns defensively in Laramie."
Seeing a team, especially a rival, for a third time in the same season has both pros and cons for both sides. Williams expects another gritty game from both sides that comes down to just a handful of plays.
"It's two teams very familiar with each other," Williams said. "I think it's going to be a grinder. It just always is. We know it's just going to be a war. If you want to put 'Border' in front of it, fine, but it's just going to be an absolute tournament war."
The Cowgirls and Rams will tip off at 8 30 p.m. Tuesday in the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. The winner will play the winner of UNLV (29-2, 18-0) and San Diego State (23-9, 12-6) in the MW championship game on Wednesday.
Alex Taylor covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net or 269-364-3560. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22.