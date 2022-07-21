The University of Wyoming was left out of the Mountain West’s 2022 preseason all-conference team and awards, which were voted on by members of the media and unveiled Thursday morning.
Fresno State senior quarterback Jake Haener was voted the league’s preseason offensive player of the year, while San Jose State senior defensive lineman Cade Hall shared defensive player of the year honors with San Diego State defensive back Patrick McMorris. SDSU return specialist Jordan Byrd was tabbed as the conference’s preseason special teams player of the year.
Haener, who became just the seventh MW quarterback to throw for at least 4,000 yards and 33 touchdowns last year, was a Davey O'Brien Award finalist in 2021. He is the first Bulldog to receive the honor since Derek Carr in 2012 and 2013.
Hall, the first back-to-back preseason defensive player of the year honoree since Wyoming's Andrew Wingard in 2016 and 2017, racked up 40 tackles, six tackles for loss and four sacks last season. McMorris, who shares the accolade with Hall, ranked among the top 25 nationally in interceptions, passes defended and pass breakups last year. He is the third Aztec and first since Damontae Kazee in 2016 to receive the honor.
Byrd is the third SDSU player to be named preseason special teams player of the year, joining Rashaad Penny and Donny Hagema. He averaged 27.3 yards per kick return and 7.1 yards per punt return in 2021, while leading the MW in punt returns, kick return yards, kick return average, punt return yards and punt return average.
The 27-member preseason all-conference team contained 24 seniors, two juniors and one redshirt freshman, including 14 individuals who earned first or second team All-MW honors in 2021. The full list of selections can be viewed below.
MW PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM
Offense
QB Jake Haener** sr. Fresno State
WR Jalen Cropper** sr. Fresno State
WR Jesse Matthews sr. San Diego State
RB Brad Roberts* sr. Air Force
RB Jordan Mims sr. Fresno State
OL Isaac Cochran sr. Air Force
OL John Ojukwu* sr. Boise State
OL Dontae Bull sr. Fresno State
OL Aaron Frost** sr. Nevada
OL Alama Uluave sr. San Diego State
TE Tanner Arkin rfr. Colorado State
Defense
DL Scott Matlock sr. Boise State
DL Keshawn Banks** sr. San Diego State
DL Jonah Tavai sr. San Diego State
DL Viliami Fehoko* sr. San Jose State
DL Cade Hall sr. San Jose State
LB Vince Sanford** sr. Air Force
LB Caden McDonald* sr. San Diego State
LB Kyle Harmon* sr. San Jose State
DB JL Skinner** sr. Boise State
DB Evan Williams* sr. Fresno State
DB Jerrick Reed II sr. New Mexico
DB Patrick McMorris* sr. San Diego State
Specialists
P Aaron Rodriguez jr. New Mexico
PK Jonah Dalmas* jr. Boise State
PR Jordan Byrd sr. San Diego State
KR Jordan Byrd* sr. San Diego State
Offensive player of the year: Jake Haener, sr., QB, Fresno State
Co-defensive player of the year: Patrick McMorris, sr., DB, San Diego State and Cade Hall, Sr., DL, San Jose State
Special teams player of the year: Jordan Byrd, sr., PR/KR, San Diego State
* - member of the 2021 All-Mountain West first team
** - member of the 2021 All-Mountain West second team