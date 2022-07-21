20220611-spts-Haener

Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener ranked ninth and 11th in the FBS in passing yards and touchdowns last season. Associated Press

 Jae C. Hong

The University of Wyoming was left out of the Mountain West’s 2022 preseason all-conference team and awards, which were voted on by members of the media and unveiled Thursday morning.

Fresno State senior quarterback Jake Haener was voted the league’s preseason offensive player of the year, while San Jose State senior defensive lineman Cade Hall shared defensive player of the year honors with San Diego State defensive back Patrick McMorris. SDSU return specialist Jordan Byrd was tabbed as the conference’s preseason special teams player of the year.

