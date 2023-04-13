LARAMIE — Playing for Jeff Linder was an opportunity Mason Walters couldn't pass up.
Walters, who was named the NAIA player of the year this season for the University of Jamestown in North Dakota, committed to the University of Wyoming on Wednesday. The 6-foot-9 forward will come to Laramie with one season of eligibility remaining.
“I’m excited and grateful for the opportunity that the coaches gave me at Wyoming,” Walters told WyoSports on Thursday. “I think it’s a place where I can get a lot better and keep developing my game and also have an impact and help them win games.
"That’s kind of my mindset going in, just to put in the work and help the team out as best as I can and win games.”
Walters averaged 26.6 points and 9.6 rebounds and led Jamestown to the round of 16 in the NAIA Tournament. He leaves Jamestown as the school's leading scorer and rebounder, with 2,662 points and 1,239 rebounds, according to the school's website.
Linder, who's going into his fourth season as UW's head coach, immediately jumped on Walters when he entered the transfer portal last month. The Cowboys head coach was a big factor in Walters' decision to finish out his career playing at UW.
“Coach Linder, after talking with him, I just realized how knowledgeable he is with the game of basketball,” Miller said. “He really cares about his staff and the players that he has right now. That really resonated with me. That’s something I wanted to be a part of, just the opportunity to learn every single day and to be pushed by him is something that really excites me.
"With my one last year, I wanted to go somewhere where I could learn as much as I can and also be pushed. He kind of checked all of those boxes. I’m super excited to be able to kind of pick his brain and be able to learn from him.”
The Cowboys finished the season 9-22 overall and in last place of the Mountain West. Since the season ended, nine players have entered the NCAA transfer portal, including star forward and MW preseason player of the year Graham Ike.
UW has just three scholarship players returning from last year's team: Brendan Wenzel, Caden Powell and Kenny Foster. The roster turnover allows players like Walters to come in and make an impact on the floor immediately.
“I want to compete and be pushed,” Miller said. “It’s a great opportunity for me and I’m super excited just to be able to compete day in and day out and get better and be the best player I can be by the end of the year.
“... It’s super exciting after being at Jamestown for the past four years to go to Wyoming and kind of push myself and play against some really good competition. It’s something I’m looking forward to.”
Playing in the MW is an opportunity for Walters to grow as a player through the competition he'll face during the conference season. Seeing San Diego State play for a national title in the NCAA Tournament earlier this month was a big boost for Walters in terms of his excitement to join the loaded conference.
“I’m obviously going to miss family and friends here, but I’m excited to get out of my comfort zone and kind of push myself during this last year and experience something different," Walters said.
Walters will graduate with his bachelors degree in accounting and financial planning at Jamestown this spring before transferring to UW. In Laramie, Walters plans to enroll in the school's MBA program.
Walters, who also attended high school in Jamestown, earned his third consecutive All-American honor this season to go along with his national player of the year award.
“They’re definitely comparable,” Miller said about Jamestown and Laramie. “They’re both kind of smaller college towns and that’s what was nice when I visited there, as well. It was just familiar to me and it felt like home.
"That was exciting, it’s obviously going to be a change just moving away from home and being away, but it’s super exciting and similar to Jamestown, as well.”
The Cowboys played in the NCAA Tournament a little more than a year ago. Walters wants to do his part in helping UW get back into the national spotlight again next season.
“I’m excited to get to work and put the time in and to be able to do it with people who really care and want to help me get better,” Miller said. “That’s what I’m most excited about. I want to be able to be a good teammate and learn as much as I can down there and get ready for the season and win some games and be part of something special.”
The regular signing period for players to sign national letters of intent runs from April 12 to May 17. The transfer portal opened March 13 and will stay open until May 11.