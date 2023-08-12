LARAMIE — In wasn’t long ago Cody Crawford was lining up against Abraham Bangoura.
Crawford, a 6-foot-1 defensive tackle out of Natrona County High, walked on to the University of Wyoming football team this fall. He’s had a reunion of sorts with Bangoura, who graduated from Laramie High this spring and also walked on for the Cowboys as an offensive lineman.
“We’ve hit each other a couple times,” Crawford said. “It’s awesome. Obviously, I played against him last year. We were head-to-head last year. It’s definitely great to see how much we’ve both grown since then.”
The pair of Wyoming walk-ons haven’t just shared reps together on the practice field. Crawford and Bangoura also share a locker inside of UW’s facilities.
The connections Crawford has built playing sports in Wyoming played a big part in his decision to join the only four-year university in his home state. Crawford, who was also an all-state downhill skier at Natrona County, has dreamt of suiting up for the Cowboys since the day he first picked up a football.
“I’ve always wanted to go here, since I’ve been small,” Crawford said. “I used to come here as a kid and watch football games. It’s been a long time that I’ve wanted to come here.”
Now that he’s no longer allowed to ski because of the dangerous nature of the sport, Crawford has focused all his energy into making his teammates better during fall camp. His teammates, specifically on the defensive line, have helped him immensely get up to speed during his first fall camp.
“It’s been really great to have veteran guys that help coach us up,” Crawford said. “Coach (Oscar) Giles is great, too. It’s been fun to watch. I really like how they do practices here.”
Bangoura isn’t the only familiar face Crawford has run into at War Memorial Stadium. Crawford has focused a lot of his attention into watching Jordan Bertagnole’s habits every day in practice.
Like Crawford, Bertagnole walked on at UW out of Natrona County. He’s emerged as one of the Cowboys’ most dangerous weapons on the defensive side of the ball, and was a preseason All-Mountain West selection earlier this summer.
“Especially seeing him walk on here, it definitely is a lot of inspiration and builds a lot of confidence for me,” Crawford said. “It’s good to see that it’s possible to get on scholarship and have a great career here, just as Jordan has.”
Crawford was a first team all-state selection as both an offensive lineman and defensive lineman in Class 4A last fall. He was also the unanimous Class 4A selection for lineman of the year, according to UW.
Crawford collected 54 total tackles as a senior, including 5½ tackles for loss, 3½ sacks, one fumble recovery, two pass breakups and one safety. In the spring, Crawford finished fourth in shot put at the Class 4A outdoor track and field state meet.
The transition from high school to college is rarely easy, but Crawford has embraced the mentality of enjoying the ride. He wants to use his first year on campus as a building block, just as Bertagnole did.
“My goal this year is to help the team as much as I can,” Crawford said. “If that means me being on special teams, great. If that means being on the field, great. But I want to help this team as much as I can. It means a lot to me.”
Seeing what UW’s defense has been able to do every day in practice has given him a front-row seat to the team’s potential going into the new season. Crawford is looking forward to seeing what the team is able to accomplish.
“I expect nothing but the best,” Crawford said. “There’s so much talent. Especially coming here as a freshman, I definitely see how much the team means to everybody. The coaches and the players, they’re all here for each other. They’re not here for individual glory, which has been very reassuring.”
Looking back to all those years ago when he would watch the Cowboys play from the stands at War Memorial, Crawford knows the journey to Laramie was far from easy. But no amount of hard work was too much for Crawford when it came to landing on the roster of his favorite college team.
Now that he’s here, with the opportunity of a lifetime right in front of him, Crawford is looking forward to doing every thing he can to make the most of it.
“It’s been unbelievable,” Crawford said with a smile. “I wake up with the biggest smile every single day.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.Explore newsletters