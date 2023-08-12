Cody Crawford mug

Cody Crawford

LARAMIE — In wasn’t long ago Cody Crawford was lining up against Abraham Bangoura.

Crawford, a 6-foot-1 defensive tackle out of Natrona County High, walked on to the University of Wyoming football team this fall. He’s had a reunion of sorts with Bangoura, who graduated from Laramie High this spring and also walked on for the Cowboys as an offensive lineman.


Alex Taylor is the assistant editor for WyoSports and covers University of Wyoming athletics. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22.

