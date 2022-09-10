LARAMIE – Unlike last season, when the University of Wyoming returned four offensive linemen with at least 20 starts with the program, the O-line was a bit of an unknown heading into 2022.
In just two games, this source of uncertainty has transformed into arguably the Cowboys’ greatest strength.
With three new starters – redshirt freshman Emmanuel Pregnon, sophomore Nofoafia Tulafono and junior Zach Watts – on the interior line complimenting a pair of returning starters in tackles Frank Crum and Eric Abojei, UW has yet to allow a sack through its first two tests of the fall. Redshirt freshman Jack Walsh has also been a key contributor, playing a combined 75 offensive snaps over the past two weeks.
“(There are) a lot of new faces, and I’ve been pleased,” Cowboys coach Craig Bohl said. “On the offensive line, we haven’t given up a sack in two games, and there haven’t been a lot of missed assignments.”
Added Crum: “No sacks through two games is a huge accomplishment. We have these young guys – (Tulafono), Zach Watts, Jack Walsh and Emmanuel – and for those guys to go in there and have 100% protection grades (is great). Obviously, technique isn’t going to be 100%, but to keep the quarterback clean is our job, and to have 100% on that is huge.”
The running game took a slight step back after a decent showing in the season opener, going from 5.9 yards per carry at Illinois to 3.9 yards per carry last Saturday against Tulsa.
Crum acknowledges that “3.9 yards per carry as an average is not the standard that we hold here at Wyoming.” However, he still sees traits from newer pieces on the offensive line that he believes translate well to the Pokes’ run-heavy attack.
Even during last week’s struggles, Crum saw positive signs in terms of their comfort within their new roles.
“These guys finish,” Crum said. “We like to ground and pound here a little bit, so you have to have guys who are willing to be a little nasty. At Illinois, I think it showed a lack of experience with those guys, but they got comfortable in the college football setting, and I think it showed last Saturday. Those guys were more comfortable in the spotlight, for sure.”
Early-down success
UW’s passing attack made significant progress last week after a forgettable showing in the season opener, with junior quarterback Andrew Peasley earning Mountain West offensive player of the week honors after throwing for 256 yards and two touchdowns with no turnovers on 66.7% passing.
The Cowboys’ willingness to throw on early downs played a significant role in this success. Peasley was 16 of 20 for 222 yards on first and second down, with his 48- and 51-yard touchdown passes both coming on first down.
Rocky start
UW’s next opponent will be looking to rebound after a rough start to 2022.
Northern Colorado lost 46-34 to perennial FCS bottom-dweller Houston Baptist in last week’s opener. There were some positive signs for the Bears, who gained 543 yards of total offense, with 425 yards through the air. However, 105 yards of penalties were too much to overcome, as HBU surpassed 300 yards passing and 200 yards rushing.
Changing odds
Betting lines have yet to be released for Saturday’s contest, but there have been some notable changes in terms of Mountain West futures odds now that each team in the conference has played at least one game.
Fresno State – which opened at +230 on DraftKings, the second-lowest odds in the MW at the time – is now the clear-cut favorite to win the league at +150. Utah State and UW have seen their odds double since this summer, going from +900 to +1800 and +4000 to +8000, respectively, following early-season losses. UNLV, meanwhile, has made the biggest jump, going from +10000 to +4000.
