WyoSports

LARAMIE – Unlike last season, when the University of Wyoming returned four offensive linemen with at least 20 starts with the program, the O-line was a bit of an unknown heading into 2022.

Josh Criswell covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at jcriswell@wyosports.net or 307-755-3325. Follow him on Twitter at @criswell_sports.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus