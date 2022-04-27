LARAMIE – To say Chad Muma’s journey as he attempts to become the latest University of Wyoming linebacker to go from college standout to impact player in the NFL has been hectic might be an understatement.
Whether it’s been training in Southern California, traveling to the Senior Bowl and NFL Combine or visiting pro facilities, it’s been a whirlwind process leading up to the NFL draft for the past four-plus months. The 2021 Butkus Award finalist wouldn’t have it any other way.
“It’s been a lot of fun,” Muma said. “It’s been very strenuous going through everything, whether it’s going to the Senior Bowl or the combine, but it’s all things I always dreamed of having the opportunity to be a part of. There’s been a lot of work put into it, but I would never want to take it back. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime type of experience.
“I’ve been able to grow a lot as a player, and also understanding ways I can improve my game and how to really be a pro. I’ve taken a lot from the coaches, scouts and everything of that nature.”
After having conversations with all 32 NFL organizations at the Senior Bowl and NFL Combine, all but three teams were in attendance for Muma’s performance at Wyoming’s pro day last month. He’s since had further discussions with roughly a dozen franchises, while taking in-person visits to the Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars.
Things have slowed down somewhat over the past week and a half, allowing Muma to reflect and appreciate the experience. However, he says he won’t be able to fully take it all in until he hears his name called in the draft, which is set to start Thursday in Las Vegas.
“It’s been a pretty hectic process,” Muma said. “(Last week), with it being a little calmer, I’ve been able to reflect on it. I went and did the Senior Bowl, I went to the combine, I had my university pro day, so I’ve kind of realized how cool it has been and how blessed I’ve been. But I don’t think I’ll really be able to take it all in until that draft night happens.”
Muma trained for the combine in Southern California, but he’s been back in Laramie for most of the past month, working with the same strength staff that helped him grow from a little-known high school signee to one of this year’s top linebacker prospects.
“I’m just really grateful for them,” Muma said. “They’ve always helped me and projected me to be in the position I am today. They’re very knowledgeable and always know what works best for me. There’s no one I would trust more.”
Sales pitch
Muma’s résumé isn’t short on on-field accomplishments.
In addition to being one of just six Butkus Award finalists, he also was a semifinalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award – which honors the nation’s most outstanding defensive player – and secured his second consecutive first team All-Mountain West nod in his final season with the Cowboys. He ranked third in the nation in solo tackles and fourth in total tackles per game, with his 142 tackles in 2021 marking the fourth-highest single-season total in school history.
When selling himself to NFL teams, though, Muma says he emphasizes his intangible and off-the-field traits.
“There are a couple things,” Muma said. “The first is just my football knowledge and football IQ. I’ve been able to really showcase that and demonstrate my knowledge, not only just my position, but every position on the field.
“I think I can also differ from guys by just showing them that I’m not going to have any off-the-field issues, and that I’m always going to be putting my best foot forward – whether it’s a small drill or making a play in the game. Everything is going to have that same attention to detail and effort.”
Hometown team
While Muma will be thrilled to play for any NFL franchise, there is one destination in particular his family is hoping for.
A native of Lone Tree, Colorado, located in the south suburbs of Denver, Muma grew up a fan of the Broncos. His favorite player was Eddie Royal, and just like the playmaking receiver, he wore No. 19 during his youth football days.
Muma admits it was a surreal experience touring the facilities and meeting with the team in-person earlier this month. He’s currently rated as a second or third-round pick by the majority of draft projections, with Denver holding the No. 64 overall pick in the second round and No. 75 and No. 96 selections in the third.
“I was always a big fan of all Colorado sports teams,” Muma said. “After my visit with the Broncos, I was like, ‘Man, I was just in the Broncos’ facilities, and able to see all they had to offer and meet with the coaches.’ I took in that moment a little bit and was able to enjoy that.
“It’s all really cool. If it were the Broncos, it would be nice for my family. They’re all still in Colorado, so it would be close to home for them. That’s what they’re rooting for, but we’ll see.”
Using his voice
Muma, who was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes in seventh grade, has been a source of inspiration for kids dealing with the same struggles.
In high school, he participated in a peer diabetic group that mentored middle-schoolers. Last summer, he spent a day speaking and hanging out with kids at Camp Hope – a program dedicated to helping Type 1 diabetic children between ages 7-18.
During the leadup to the NFL draft, he’s gained an even larger audience. Muma has inspired hope and spread his message in recent weeks through national outlets such as NFL Network and The Athletic, as well as at the NFL Combine.
“Having those interviews and being able to showcase that on a national level has been huge,” Muma said. “Now I’m getting reached out to by maybe a younger athlete or family with a kid that has diabetes, and it’s great to be able to hear those different stories – and maybe how my (experience with) diabetes helps them. That’s been the main goal, to be able to help other people with diabetes.”
Muma isn’t sure of the exact vehicle he’d like to use to spread his message as an NFL athlete, whether it be a foundation of his own or some other type of charitable contribution. He does know, however, that he wants to use his new platform to help others like him.
“The NFL has a really great platform to do those type of nonprofit things,” Muma said. “That’s definitely a goal for my career later on, to be able to create one of those and help other athletes. I’m not quite sure what it will be right now, but it’s definitely on my mind to do something like that.”