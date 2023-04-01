LARAMIE — Harrison Waylee knew it was time for a change after his sophomore season came to an end at Northern Illinois University.
Waylee, a 5-foot-10, 198-pound running back, entered the transfer portal shortly after earning third-team All-Mid American Conference honors in December. He finished his sophomore season No. 43 in the country with 899 rushing yards on 165 carries and five touchdowns.
Waylee averaged 81.7 rushing yards per game and 5.4 yards per carry last season, ending the year with three 100-yard rushing games, including a career-best 230 yards and three touchdowns against Ball State. He led NIU in total offense and all-purpose yards and added 17 catches for 119 yards out of the backfield.
Despite his success on the field for the Huskies, Waylee never felt connected to the city of DeKalb during his three-year stint at NIU. Waylee entered the transfer portal in early December after joining NIU out of high school in 2020.
It didn’t take long for Waylee’s name to pop up on the University of Wyoming’s radar. UW executive director of recruiting Gordie Haug hopped on a plane heading to DeKalb almost immediately after Waylee’s name was in the portal.
“As soon as I hopped into the portal, Gordie reached out to me and that actually appealed to me,” Waylee said. “He really wanted me and he was the first person to jump on me right from the get-go. I honored that. I was actually interested in Wyoming before he even jumped on me.
“On top of that, coming to visit here, I really liked the place and the city of Laramie. The biggest part was that it’s a run-first, pass-second offense. As a running back, you want to be on a team that plays that way.”
Waylee’s instincts about UW’s run-first offense that led him to sign with the school in December couldn’t be more accurate. The Cowboys ran the ball 479 times as a team last year while attempting just 304 passes.
The main beneficiary for the run-heavy approach last year was Titus Swen. The junior led UW with 1,039 yards and eight touchdowns but was dismissed from the team in December. After a short stint in the transfer portal, Swen declared for the NFL Draft.
The Cowboys also lost Joey Braasch to the transfer portal but will return a handful of experienced backs, including Dawaiian McNeely, D.Q. James and Jordon Vaughn. Both McNeely and James had their seasons cut short last year because of injuries but will look to return to the field healthy this fall.
The Cowboys started spring practice this week. Craig Bohl, who’s going into his 10th season as UW’s head coach, isn’t going to name a starting running back this early in the season, but he was encouraged with McNeely’s play during UW’s first spring practice Tuesday afternoon.
“If you look at our track record in the past, I think it’s always important for us, and we’ve ideally liked to have a one-two punch,” Bohl said on Tuesday. “Sometimes over the course of the year, because of the number of hits those guys take, that depth at that position is really important. That position is going to be heavily looked at.
“Dawaiian was able to practice today, but I think he’ll miss some work. … It was good to see him work today. He’s put on some lean muscle mass, and I think he’s up to 210 pounds. He’s always been a powerful guy, but he’s been a little bit undersized. That position, as you know, in our offense, is a critical position. We have to be able to move the sticks. It’ll be fun seeing those guys progress.”
Bohl isn’t shortchanging Waylee’s performance so far this spring, either. Bohl’s been impressed with what he’s seen so far from Waylee since he arrived on campus this winter.
“He’s having to pick up some nuances of playing in a pro-style system,” Bohl said on Thursday. “I talked to him during practice, but for him to be in a dot position behind a quarterback under center in a pro style, that’s completely different than what he’s done before. But he’s really willing and he does have great explosion.
“He’s got excellent speed and I think in this next year, if he can pop into the open field, he’ll go long distance. He’s got good hand-eye coordination and he’ll be a good, effective weapon out of the backfield.”
Waylee knows the starting job is no guarantee, regardless of how many yards he ran for or touchdowns he scored at NIU. His goal is to compliment the other guys in the Cowboys’ running back room, rather than compete with them.
“My biggest skill set is, I’m more of a one-cut, downhill type of back,” Waylee said. “With the other guys in the room like Dawaiian who’s shifty, and D.Q. who’s also really shifty, I can build off of them and get some different skill sets based on what they do. We can just learn from each other.”
Waylee hasn’t just been impressed by the athleticism of the other running backs on the team. The NIU transfer is still wrapping his head around the quality of talent inside UW’s offensive line room.
“Comparing them to the offensive line that I had at NIU, these guys are fast,” Waylee said. “No matter what, offensive line is going to be huge at 6-foot-7 or maybe even a little taller than that. But these guys are fast and they’re really moving people.
“Coming from a team that was a bit smaller, this team is moving, pushing and going. That type of O-line, I like that.”
It’s no secret Waylee wants the starting job. So does McNeely and so does James. But Waylee isn’t spending this spring worrying about who’s taking the Cowboys’ first carry out of the backfield in September.
“Coming from NIU, I was a three-year starter,” Waylee said. “Coming here is going to be different. It’s not just going to be handed to me. I’m going to work hard, and that’s always what I do anyways. Plus having other great backs in the room, they’re going to drive me and I’m going to drive them.
“Whoever comes out on top deserves to play. The best player deserves to play. That’s what I believe.”
Looking back on his decision to transfer to UW, Waylee has no regrets in terms of moving from DeKalb to Laramie. In fact, for the first time in his college career, Waylee feels like he’s exactly where he needs to be.
“I didn’t really feel at home at NIU,” Waylee said. “Here, I’ve been feeling at home. I get along with all of these players better than I did with the players at NIU.”