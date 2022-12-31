The University of Wyoming’s upset bid came up short Saturday afternoon at the Arena-Auditorium.
The Cowboys trailed New Mexico by one in the final seconds when Brendan Wenzel grabbed a rebound of Max Agbonkpolo’s missed step-back 3-pointer. Wenzel got off a shot from the right block despite pressure from Donovan Dent, but the effort caromed off the rim allowing No. 22-ranked New Mexico to escape Laramie with a 76-75 victory.
“It never really comes down to the last play, but it’s unfortunate that on the last play you don’t get rewarded for getting an offensive rebound,” third-year UW coach Jeff Linder said. “It sure looked different than what was (called).”
The Cowboys (5-9 overall, 0-2 Mountain West) entered the game without the services of preseason MW player of the year Graham Ike and guard Kenny Foster due to injury. They were further hamstrung when super-senior forward Hunter Thompson was ruled out due to an illness late Saturday morning.
The starting five UW rolled out was its ninth different combination in 14 games. It also lost sophomore guard Noah Reynolds midway through the first half after he was hit in the back of the head battling for a defensive rebound.
Despite all of that, the Cowboys led New Mexico (14-0, 2-0) by as much as 11 points during the first half. The Lobos outscored UW 9-3 over a four-minute stretch late in the half. They took their first lead of the contest on Josiah Allick’s 3-pointer from the right side with 12 seconds remaining in the opening frame.
That advantage was short-lived as Pokes guard Ethan Anderson raced to the other end and converted a layup as time expired to send UW into the locker room up 33-32.
Javonte Johnson’s 3-pointer from the left corner put New Mexico up 35-33 just 22 seconds into the second half. That shot kick-started a back-and-forth second half that saw 11 ties and eight lead changes. Six of those ties came in the game’s final 5 minutes, 36 seconds.
Cowboys super-senior guard Hunter Maldonado was whistled for his fourth foul with 13:45 remaining. He didn’t return to the floor until there was 7:15 to play.
Anderson helped pick up the slack in his absence. He rebounded his own miss and scored inside to cut New Mexico’s lead to 55-53 with 10:07 remaining. Anderson knotted the score on UW’s next possession by driving down the lane for a left-handed layup. He added a jump shot with 8:55 to go that trimmed New Mexico’s lead to 58-57.
Anderson finished with a team-best 17 points on 7-for-10 shooting. He also grabbed six rebounds and dished out five assists.
“He did a tremendous job,” Linder said. “He probably needed a (break), but the problem was he’d look over there and there was no one else. (New Mexico’s) Jaelen House puts so much pressure on the ball and is one of the better on-ball defenders in the country.
“Ethan did a good job of handling that pressure.”
Maldonado scored on three consecutive possessions for UW, with each of the shots knotting the score. He fouled out with 2:32 to play. Maldonado scored 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds despite playing just 27 minutes.
“It’s really tough to get into a rhythm with foul trouble, but I’ve been in foul trouble almost every game this year,” said Maldonado, who started his 128th career game tying the UW record held by Fennis Dembo.
“I’m starting to figure out the rhythm of that. Hopefully I can stay out of it and help my team. Playing 27 minutes isn’t what I usually do. That ended up hurting the team.”
UW’s final lead came when Anderson converted the first of two attempts from the free-throw line for a 75-74 edge with less than a minute to play.
Jamal Mashburn Jr. drew a foul and made both free throws for a 76-75 lead with 17.7 seconds to go.
“Considering the circumstances – Thompson not playing, (Reynolds) getting hurt and (Maldonado) being in foul trouble – our guys really stepped up against a really good team,” Linder said. “That’s a team that’s deserving of their 22nd ranking.
“… It’s unfortunate it had to end that way. When have opportunities to close games out, you have to find ways to close games out. Whether that’s getting a stop or finding a way to get the ball in the basket. We’re not far off, but we have to have a spark to gain a little bit of belief.”
Jeremiah Oden finished with 13 points and five rebounds, while Agbonkpolo chipped in with 10 points off the bench. Reynolds had eight points before exiting the game.
The Cowboys host San Diego State at 2 p.m. Saturday.
NEW MEXICO 76, WYOMING 75
New Mexico: Mashburn 6-18 7-7 20, House 5-9 5-6 16, Johnson 4-8 0-1 9, Udeze 0-0 0-0 0, Allick 7-12 0-4 15, Jenkins 5-11 0-0 14, Dent 0-3 2-2 2, Forsling 0-0 0-0 0, Seck 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 27-61 14-20 76.
Wyoming: Wenzel 1-4 0-0 3, Anderson 7-10 2-6 17, Reynolds 3-4 2-3 8, Maldonado 6-12 2-2 15, Oden 5-10 1-2 13, Kyman 0-1 0-0 0, Agbonkpolo 3-6 2-2 10, Powell 0-0 2-2 2, DuSell 2-8 2-3 7. Totals: 27-55 13-20 75.
Halftime: Wyoming 33-32. 3-pointers: UNM 8-21 (Mashburn 1-3, House 1-5, Johnson 1-5, Allick 1-2, Jenkins 4-5, Dent 0-1); UW 8-19 (Wenzel 1-3, Anderson 1-1, Maldonado 1-2, Oden 2-4, Agbonkpolo 2-4, DuSell 1-5). Rebounds: UNM 35 (Allick 15); UW 35 (Maldonado 10). Assists: UNM 12 (House 5), UW 10 (Anderson 5). Turnovers: UNM 11 (House 3, Udeze 3); UW 13 (Agbonkpolo 3). Blocked shots: UNM 4 (House 3); UW 5 (Agbonkpolo 2). Steals: UNM 9 (House 5); UW 3 (Three with 1). Team fouls: UNM 18, UW 17. Fouled out: UNM 1 (House); UW 1 (Maldonado).
Attendance: 4,823.