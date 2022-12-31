The University of Wyoming’s upset bid came up short Saturday afternoon at the Arena-Auditorium.

The Cowboys trailed New Mexico by one in the final seconds when Brendan Wenzel grabbed a rebound of Max Agbonkpolo’s missed step-back 3-pointer. Wenzel got off a shot from the right block despite pressure from Donovan Dent, but the effort caromed off the rim allowing No. 22-ranked New Mexico to escape Laramie with a 76-75 victory.


