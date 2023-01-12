LARAMIE—San Diego State replaced New Mexico as the only Mountain West team represented in the top 25 polls this week. The Aztecs moved into the No. 23 in the country this week while the Lobos fell out with a pair of conference losses last week.
Six of the conference’s 11 teams are ranked inside the top 60 of the NCAA Net rankings, with SDSU and Utah State both inside the top 25.
1. San Diego State (Last week: 2)
The Aztecs (13-3 overall, 4-0 Mountain West) have cemented themselves as the team to beat in the MW and are the only team left undefeated in conference play. SDSU has wins over Air Force, UNLV, Wyoming and Nevada to start the conference season and is ranked No. 4 in offense (75.4 points per game) and No. 6 in defense (65.4 points allowed per game) in the MW. SDSU has the hardest strength of schedule in the conference at No. 41 in the country and has another big matchup at home against New Mexico this weekend. The Aztecs will host the Lobos at 7 p.m. Saturday in California.
2. Boise State (Last week: 5)
The Broncos (12-4, 2-1) moved back one spot in the NET rankings to. No. 36 this week despite throttling Utah State 82-59 at home last weekend. Boise State has the best defense in the conference at 59.7 points allowed per game going into Wednesday night’s matchup with UNLV in Nevada. The Broncos will return to the floor this weekend for a road contest with UW. The Cowboys will host Boise State at 9 p.m. Saturday at the Arena-Auditorium.
3. Utah State (Last week: 3)
The Aggies (14-3, 3-1) moved up two spots in the NET rankings to No. 24 this week despite a blowout loss to Boise State last weekend. Utah State rebounded with a blowout of its own, beating a shorthanded UW team 83-63 on Tuesday in Logan. The Aggies’ explosive offense ranks second in the MW at 81.9 points per game going into another tough matchup this weekend. Utah State will face Nevada at 9 p.m. Friday in Reno.
4. New Mexico (Last week: 1)
The Lobos (15-2, 2-2) dropped three spots after back-to-back conference losses to Fresno State on the road and UNLV at home last week. New Mexico bounced back with an 82-75 nonconference win over Oral Roberts on Monday and will look to keep building the momentum from a 14-0 start to the season against a tough SDSU team this weekend. Despite having 15 wins already, the Lobos have the second-easiest schedule in the conference at No. 304, according to ESPN. San Diego State hosts the Lobos at 7 p.m. Saturday in Nevada.
5. Nevada (Last week: 4)
The Wolf Pack (14-4, 4-1) have had the second-hardest strength of schedule in the MW at No. 83 in the country but have stormed out to a 4-1 start to conference play. Nevada’s first loss in the MW came against No. 23-ranked SDSU on Tuesday, a 74-65 road loss that dropped the Wolf Pack six spots to No. 35 in the NET rankings. Nevada will return to the court for a crucial matchup with Utah State this weekend. The Wolf Pack will host Utah State at 9 p.m. Friday in Reno.
6. UNLV (Last week: 6)
The Rebels (12-3, 1-2) are one of two teams (SDSU) who sit at their preseason projection in the MW standings so far this season. UNLV has struggled out of the gate in the conference season, losing back-to-back games to San Jose State and SDSU last month before beating No. 21-ranked New Mexico 84-77 last week. The Rebels hosted Boise State on Wednesday and will host a struggling Colorado State team this weekend. UNLV will play the Rams at 5 p.m. Saturday in Nevada.
7. San Jose State (Last week: 7)
The Spartans (12-6, 3-2) continue to be one of the biggest surprises in the country and are coming off a 74-64 home win over Fresno State on Tuesday. SJSU is ranked No. 114 in the NET rankings but have continued to find ways to win games, the biggest being a 75-73 overtime upset over UNLV last month. The Spartans will take the weekend off before traveling to the Pit next week to face New Mexico at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Albuquerque.
8. Fresno State (Last week: 9)
The Bulldogs (6-10, 2-3) moved up a spot with one more conference win than the bottom four teams in the rankings. Fresno State has wins over UW and New Mexico but has dropped its last two games against Colorado State and San Jose State to fall to 2-3 in MW play. Despite the recent slide, the Bulldogs have the second-best defense in the conference behind Boise State at 63.7 points allowed per game. Fresno State will host Air Force at 5 p.m. Saturday in California.
9. Air Force (Last week: 11)
The Falcons (10-7, 1-3) moved past Colorado State after upsetting the Rams 85-74 in overtime Tuesday in Fort Collins. The win pushed Air Force up 21 spots in the NET rankings to No. 141. The team’s defense continues to boost the Falcons, ranking No. 4 in the MW at 64.5 points allowed per game. Air Force has a tough stretch of games coming up on the docket, starting with a road game against Fresno State at 5 p.m. Saturday in California.
10. Colorado State (Last week: 8)
The Rams (9-9, 1-4) have been one of the biggest disappointments in the MW so far this season because of a handful of injuries. CSU has just one win in five conference games and is coming off a brutal 85-74 overtime to loss to Air Force at home Tuesday. While the Rams’ offense is ranked No. 5 in the conference, the team’s 70.5 points allowed per game ranks 10th of 11 teams in the MW. CSU will look to get back on track against UNLV at 5 p.m. Saturday in Nevada.
11. Wyoming (Last week: 10)
The Cowboys (5-11, 0-4) have been one of the unluckiest teams in college basketball with several key injuries limiting the team to just eight scholarship players during a 83-63 blowout loss to Utah State on Tuesday in Logan. UW has the worst NET rankings in the conference at No. 205 and has a league-worst defense at 70.6 points allowed per game. The Cowboys’ offense hasn’t fared well, either, ranking eighth in the MW at 70.6 points per game. It doesn’t get much easier for the Cowboys, who will next host Boise State at 9 p.m. Saturday at the Arena-Auditorium.