LARAMIE — Kirby O'Meara was named the University of Wyoming's new director of player personnel by football head coach Craig Bohl on Monday. O’Meara comes to Wyoming from the University of Central Florida in Orlando, Florida.

“After conducting an extensive national search and vetting a great pool of candidates, we’re excited about Kirby (O’Meara) joining our staff,” Bohl said in a news release. “He has an excellent background in recruiting and will add great value to our recruiting department.”


