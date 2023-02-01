LARAMIE — Kirby O'Meara was named the University of Wyoming's new director of player personnel by football head coach Craig Bohl on Monday. O’Meara comes to Wyoming from the University of Central Florida in Orlando, Florida.
“After conducting an extensive national search and vetting a great pool of candidates, we’re excited about Kirby (O’Meara) joining our staff,” Bohl said in a news release. “He has an excellent background in recruiting and will add great value to our recruiting department.”
O’Meara has been involved in college football recruiting since 2014. His most recent experience was as the director of player personnel at UCF beginning in April of last year. Last season, O'Meara was involved in assisting the Knights' football coaches in all aspects of recruiting. He oversaw the identification and evaluation process of all recruiting prospects, assisted in planning and coordinating on-campus recruiting visits and events, managed the recruiting database for UCF and was heavily involved in roster management.
Prior to his time at UCF, O’Meara spent four seasons as the assistant director of player personnel at the University of Florida. Over that span, he assisted in developing and implementing the action plan for the player personnel department. His duties included evaluating potential prospects, building and managing the database of prospects broken down by coaches’ recruiting areas and by prospects’ positions, managing recruiting services for the department, hiring and overseeing student recruiting interns and assisting the coaching staff in the recruitment of prospects.
O’Meara began his college player personnel career at the University of Arkansas in 2014. He started out as a recruiting specialist for the Razorbacks for three seasons. He assisted in the evaluation and identification process of potential recruits, assisted in planning and coordinating official and unofficial visits on campus, helped coordinate the videotape on potential recruits for evaluation by the coaching staff and assisted in managing student interns.
In 2017, O’Meara was promoted to the position of personnel quality control for the Razorbacks, with increased responsibilities within the player personnel department. He served in that role for the 2017 season before moving on to the Gators in 2018.
He also spent part of the summer of 2016 as a training camp scouting intern for the Jacksonville Jaguars.
O’Meara earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in accounting and finance from the University of Central Arkansas in 2013. Prior to entering a career in college football, O’Meara worked in the accounting field following graduation through the time he joined the University of Arkansas football program in 2014.
He played college football at Central Arkansas from 2010-13 where he was the team’s starting long snapper. He began his college career at TCU, redshirting his freshman season of 2009 before transferring to Central Arkansas. A native of Georgetown, Texas, he played his high school football for the town's high school team.