Most Valuable Poke
Tight end Treyton Welch totaled 91 yards on five catches and one touchdown. He provided a big spark on the Cowboys' final drive of regulation with a 31-yard catch to set up a 5-yard touchdown run by Jordon Vaughn.
Key stat
After passing for 86 yards in the first quarter, quarterback Andrew Peasley finished the game with just 186 passing yards, 100 of which game in the last three quarters and overtime combined. The Cowboys totaled just 16 yards of total offense in the third quarter which allowed Ohio to take control of the momentum in the second half.
Scoring
First Quarter
UW - Jordon Vaughn 17 run. Drive - 9 plays, 70 yards, 4:42 time elapsed. Key play - Quarterback Andrew Peasley hit tight end Treyton Welch for a 21-yard pass to set the Cowboys up at Ohio's 26-yard line which eventually led to a touchdown on UW's first drive of the game. UW 7, OU 0
OU - C.J. Harris 34 pass to Miles Cross. Drive - 5 plays, 55 yards, 1:40 time elapsed. Key play - UW cornerback Kolbey Taylor was called for targeting after an incomplete pass on an Ohio third down. The play led to a fresh set of downs for the Bobcats, who scored on the next play. Two-point conversion Jonah Wieland pass to Justin Holloway. OU 8, UW 7
UW - Peasley 17 pass to Welch. Drive - 1 play, 17 yards, 0:07 time elapsed. Key play - Ohio punt returner Sam Wiglusz muffed a punt to set the Cowboys up at the Bobcats' 17-yard line. UW scored on the next play to retake the lead. UW 14, OU 8
Second Quarter
OU - Nathanial Vakos 44 field goal. Drive - 12 plays, 49 yards, 5:30 time elapsed. Key play - Harris threw a pass directly into the chest of UW nickelback Wrook Brown but he wasn't able to hold onto the interception. While the Bobcats were forced to kick a field goal, a Brown interception would have kept the Bobcats off the board entirely. UW 14, OU 11
UW - John Hoyland 53 field goal. Drive - 8 plays, 30 yards, 107 time elapsed. Key play - Peasley broke off a 22-yard scramble to set the Cowboys up at Ohio's 28-yard line to set up Hoyland's field goal three plays later. UW 17, OU 11
Third Quarter
OU - Sieh Bangura 3 run. Drive - 4 plays, 56 yards, 2:07 time elapsed. Key play - Bangura broke off a 40-yard run right up the middle of the Cowboys' defense to set the Bobcats up at UW's 3-yard line. Bangura finished the drive with a touchdown run on the next play. OU 18, UW 17
Fourth Quarter
OU - Vakos 45 field goal. Drive - 7 plays, 38 yards, 4:03 time elapsed. Key play - Harris connected with Cross on a 15-yard pass to start the drive, sparking Ohio's offense to get into scoring position to extend its lead late in the game. OU 21, UW 17
UW - Vaughn 5 run. Drive - 6 plays, 75 yards, 2:09 time elapsed. Key play - Peasley hit Welch for a 31-yard pass which brought UW's offense to Ohio's 42-yard line. The pass helped put the Cowboys back in the lead with just over 2 minutes left in the game. UW 24, OU 21
OU - Vakos 56 field goal. Drive - 10 plays, 55 yards, 1:59 time elapsed. Key play - Harris hit Alec Burton for 24 yards on a 3rd-and-8 to move the chains and keep Ohio's comeback hopes alive. Vakos field goal five plays later tied the game with 8 seconds left. UW 24, OU 24
Overtime
UW - Hoyland 29 field goal. Drive - 5 plays, 14 yards. Key play - Peasley found wide receiver Ryan Marquez for a 12-yard pass on the opening play of overtime, but the Cowboys' offense stalled and had to settle for a field goal which gave the Bobcats a chance to end the game in the first overtime period. UW 27, OU 24
OU - Harris 10 pass to Tyler Foster. Drive - 5 plays, 25 yards. Key play - Bangura ran for nine yards on Ohio's first play of overtime which set the tone for the Bobcats to keep pounding the ball on the ground. The run game set up Harris' game-winning touchdown pass to give Ohio a 30-27 overtime win over the Cowboys.