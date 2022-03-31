Olson, Weidemann to return for one more year with Cowgirls Mar 31, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Tommi Olson Quinn Weidemann Courtesy/UW/// Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHEYENNE — Seniors Tommi Olson and Quinn Weidemann both announced via Twitter on Thursday afternoon that they would be back for another season with the University of Wyoming women’s basketball team.Both accepted the extra year of eligibility that was granted by the NCAA because of COVID-19.Weidemann and Olson were key in the Cowgirls' postseason runs over the past two seasons – including winning the first ever Mountain West title last year.Weidemann finished the season averaging 11 points, which was second on the team, while Olson paced the Cowgirls with 4.8 assists and 40 steals. Both players started all 30 games. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2021 Wyoming Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Decision to come home pays off for Sundance Wicks Potential transfer portal needs, targets for UW basketball South tabs Eli Moody as football coach Johnke column: Changing cheer's WHSAA designation is long overdue Kim Robért retires as South spirit coach Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. 2022 Wyoming Legislature Updates Sign up to receive daily headlines on the 2022 Wyoming Legislature session. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Laramie Boomerang Want to keep updated on news headlines? Sign up today! News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists