CHEYENNE — Seniors Tommi Olson and Quinn Weidemann both announced via Twitter on Thursday afternoon that they would be back for another season with the University of Wyoming women’s basketball team.

Both accepted the extra year of eligibility that was granted by the NCAA because of COVID-19.

Weidemann and Olson were key in the Cowgirls' postseason runs over the past two seasons – including winning the first ever Mountain West title last year.

Weidemann finished the season averaging 11 points, which was second on the team, while Olson paced the Cowgirls with 4.8 assists and 40 steals. Both players started all 30 games.

