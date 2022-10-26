LARAMIE – Titus Swen brings the power, and D.Q. James brings the speed.
At least, that was the belief inside the University of Wyoming football program going into the season. But after the Cowboys’ 28-14 homecoming win over Utah State last weekend, Swen and James have proven that each running back definitely brings a little bit of both.
“You have a running back that’s real powerful in Titus, but he’s also real quick,” James said. “Then you have a scat-back, like me, who’s super fast and likes to juke.”
Both running backs’ full arsenals were on full display last weekend. The pair combined for 280 rushing yards against the Aggies in 38 attempts.
Swen ran for 160 yards and three touchdowns to go along with a successful two-point conversion late in the fourth quarter. His performance against Utah State earned him Mountain West offensive player of the week honors.
“It means a lot to me,” Swen said. “I just come in day in and day out and put the work in for myself and for my team. … It’s not only me that’s getting the recognition, but it’s for the entire team.”
James has been third on the depth chart all season before breaking out against Utah State. The redshirt freshman tallied 120 yards on just 10 carries for an average of 12 yards per carry.
James had just 23 yards total on the season going into last weekend.
“It was real special for me,” James said. “It was special knowing that I had the opportunity, and I took advantage of it. I just played with more confidence, and I was relaxed because we were at home and we were playing for (Bridger’s Rifle). I felt very comfortable knowing that I had my team behind my back.”
UW coach Craig Bohl rewarded James for his breakout performance by moving him up to No. 2 on this week’s depth chart. Dawaiian McNeely moved down and is still dealing with a hand injury.
The news of his name being moved up on the depth chart was a surprise to James. But the surprise quickly turned to gratitude as he reflected on his own journey to suiting up for the Cowboys.
“It means a lot,” James said. “It means a lot knowing that I moved up on the depth chart because I’ve put a lot of hard work and sweat, blood and tears into this. I’ve been playing football since I was 4 years old, and now being here, this game is on a whole other level.”
The news of the promotion still hadn’t settled in with James, so he cut himself off.
“Dang, dawg, they really moved me up?” James said. “I’m just so excited, dawg. I’m very excited.”
Two Dallas kids
Swen and James are a few years apart in age, but still have plenty in common. For starters, both running backs grew up and played high school football in the Dallas area.
Swen played for Eaton in Fort Worth, and James was a standout at Lancaster.
Having such similar football backgrounds naturally led Swen to take James under his wing. The pair have strengthened their relationship together both on and off the field since meeting last year.
“It was a big deal for me,” Swen said. “To see a Texas kid, and especially a Dallas kid, come out here is special. Us guys in Dallas didn’t really get that much exposure at the schools we went to, so when you actually make it to the next level, it’s a big deal.
“He’s somebody that I can relate to because we’re from the same area. It just makes that connection and brotherhood that much more special.”
Swen hasn’t always been the leader in the Cowboys’ running back room. The junior remembers a time when he was mentored by Xazavian Valladay, who finished his UW career second in school history with 3,274 career rushing yards and now plays at Arizona State.
Last weekend’s win over Utah State reminded Swen of when he and Valladay would take turns carrying the rock. Last year, Swen’s breakout game also came against the Aggies. He ran for 169 yards and two touchdowns, including a career-long 98-yard score.
“I’m going to remember both of my Utah State games for a long time, because I feel like those were both of my breakout games,” Swen said. “For D.Q. to come and break out against Utah State, it was just like me.
“This weekend, I felt like (Valladay) back in last year’s Utah State game. After he would get a big run, I was able to come in to let him catch his breath, and I’d get a big run in, and we’d just take turns. I feel like me and D.Q. have that same relationship. It’s déjà vu, I guess.”
James has looked up to Swen since redshirting with UW last year. He hopes to grow into a role model himself when his time comes to lead.
“It means a lot knowing that I have Titus there,” James said. “We grew up like 45 minutes away, and we’re both from Texas, so that kind of made our connection tighter.
“We came to the same college from the same area, and now it’s just like, ‘Hey, we’re in this together. Let’s rock and roll.’”
‘Slow feet don’t eat’
James made plenty of defenders miss tackles during his high school days. Somewhere along the line, the running back caught wind of what is now his favorite mantra: “Slow feet don’t eat.”
James echoed the phrase after last weekend’s win over Utah State. It’s a reminder for the shifty 5-foot-7 running back that it’s not always about size.
“I got that from running by a bunch of people in high school,” James said. “You know I’m fast, so slow feet don’t eat and speed kills.”
Bohl has become very familiar with what each running back brings to the table. Having two very different backs like Swen and James gives him and his coaching staff plenty of freedom when it comes to calling plays for the offense.
“Some of those plays with D.Q. inserted a different element to our offense,” Bohl said. “We were able to get the ball on the perimeter, and he’s got some exceptional speed, and he made people miss one-on-one.”
While Bohl has the option to call plays for each back depending on the situation, he also has full confidence putting both of them out there at the same time to confuse the opposing defense.
“To have both (D.Q.) and Titus in the backfield at the same time can present some problems,” Bohl said. “We just looked at that playbook and opened it up a bit more, and it’s been fun to see (D.Q.) progress.”
Both Swen and James will have a solid opportunity for an encore of last weekend’s performance. The Cowboys travel to Honolulu to play Hawaii on Saturday night.
The Rainbow Warriors are dead-last in the MW in rush defense, with 212.1 yards allowed per game.
James will also have the opportunity to play against the team he originally committed to in high school before flipping to the Cowboys.
“I didn’t get to play against them last year, but I was praying that I would be able to play against them this year,” James said. “He answered my prayers. I’m very excited to go out there to Hawaii. It’s going to be a good game.”